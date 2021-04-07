High school notebook: Midway hires two new hoops coaches

Midway ISD put on a full-court press when faced with replacing both its boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches.

Midway announced the hiring of former San Antonio Reagan girls’ coach Selena Winbush and Southlake Carroll boys’ coach Eric McDade last week. Both are veteran head coaches and both come from Class 6A programs.

McDade fills the vacant position left when former Panthers coach Matt Brown resigned in December of the just finished 2020-21 season.

Winbush replaces Ben Holder as head of the seven-time state champion Midway Pantherettes program. She led Reagan to the 6A Region 3 final this past season, but the name Midway got her attention.

“They have amazing facilities. The young kids coming up in the middle school are going to be pretty special and I think it’s a place where we can kind of get it back to where it used to be,” Winbush said. “The draw was the name itself in the very beginning and the other stuff was the icing on the cake.”

McDade, who previously coached at Duncanville, Mansfield Timberview and Crowley, said he liked the environment at Midway when he brought his Carroll team to the M.T. Rice Tournament a few years ago.