High School Notebook: Midway inducts Neubert, Rhodes into Hall of Fame

Dr. Emily Neubert (Class of 2011) and Annie Rhodes Johnigan (Class of 2013) were announced as Midway ISD’s Class of 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees.

The two will be honored in an induction ceremony Friday at 7:30 when the Panthers host Hutto.

A two-time state gold medalist at the Class 4A state swim meet, Neubert was aware that she would eventually become the first Outstanding Swim Athlete in Midway’s HOF. The knowledge, however, didn’t diminish her excitement when she received the news.

“I’m incredibly honored,” Neubert said. “I’m the first swimmer to ever be inducted. To be the first one is an honor.”

Neubert was an all-state swimmer in four to six events every year she swam for Midway. She earned trips to state each year in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, finishing fourth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and taking the state title as a junior and senior in both events.

“I think winning state for the first time was a huge accomplishment,” Neubert said. “I was the first one to be state champion for Midway, so that was a huge personal accomplishment. But I just had a ton of great memories with Coach (Dan) Marlin and the rest of the team. When we qualified a relay team to state, that was a huge accomplishment as a team. That was definitely a highlight. It was just a fun team.”

Neubert still holds records in 10 events at Midway and her times at the state meet for the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly rank 11th and fourth all-time, respectively.

After Midway, she went on to compete for the Texas A&M swim team, during which she earned a bachelor’s degree in management of information systems and business honors and her master’s degree in economics. Neubert went on to earn her PhD in Entrepreneurship from Indiana University and is currently an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Rhodes Johnigan will be inducted into the Panthers’ HOF as an Outstanding Track and Field Athlete. During her high school career, Rhodes competed as a pole vaulter, earning gold as a sophomore in the 4A UIL state track meet and silver during her junior and senior years.

Reminiscing on her memories at Midway, Rhodes noted how special winning her first title was.

“It was special for many reasons, but one it was my very first time ever to go to state and it happened to be on my 16th birthday,” Rhodes said. “Believe it or not, somehow I didn’t even know that I had officially won until after the meet.”

After Midway, Rhodes Johnigan competed for Baylor where she was a three-time Big 12 champion and a three-time All-American. She won a silver medal at the NCAA Indoor Championships and also had the highest vault nationally, with a mark of 15 feet, 1.5 inches, which is still the outdoor record for Baylor.

She was named the Big 12 Athlete of the Year in 2017 and was recognized by Baylor as the Field Athlete of the Decade for 2010-2020. Rhodes noted that her coaches at Midway played a huge part in her success as a college athlete.

“Not only just their knowledge to help me get better, but their support,” Rhodes said. “They supported me as a person and helped me become a better person, not only a better athlete. And so I’m just so thankful for them and all they did to prepare me and helped me get to Baylor and continue to succeed at Baylor.”

Rhodes Johnigan graduated with a degree in health and kinesiology. She competed professionally in the United States, Europe, Asia and Mexico where she finished as high as second place in indoors and fifth in outdoors.

University kicks off district play

The University Trojans (1-3) will begin 11-5A Division II play on the road against Killeen Chaparral (0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s a reset for everybody in the district,” said Trojans head coach Kent Laster. “We need to capitalize on opportunities that we get, minimize our mistakes, take care of the football and play great and all three phases of the game.”

In their first year as a program, the Bobcats are young but have showed grit, playing a close contest with Marble Falls in week three after being shut out by Killeen Shoemaker the week before.

The Trojans will look to handle their business, relying on junior QB Jashaun Manghane, freshman wide receiver London Smith and senior running back Mekhi Sandolph to take charge offensively.

“We faced really good opponents and all four of our non-district games got us ready and got us battle tested for this week,” Laster said. “We’re just going to take the good with the bad, and what did go right and work on it. Like I said, minimize our mistakes. We need to hit full speed ahead going into district to try to capitalize and do the things that we know we can be successful with.”

Teaff tourney set for Monday

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its 22nd annual Grant Teaff Golf Tournament on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Ridgewood Country Club.

Baylor and D1 Training serve as this year’s sponsors as a full field of 100 golfers get ready to participate in raising funds to fuel the FCA’s ministry.

The Burton Lawless College Scholarship will be presented to two recipients during the lunch. Lawless is a Leadership Board member for the area and a Super Bowl champion from the Dallas Cowboys. The award is based on the recipient’s involvement in FCA, leadership, and recommendation from their huddle coach.

Teaff plans to be front and center to welcome tournament players and sponsors. The tournament is scheduled for a shotgun start 12:45 p.m.

Midway golfers in Granger Memorial

The Midway boys varsity golf team competed in the consolation flight of the Bart Granger Memorial Golf Tournament in Fort Worth at Pecan Valley Golf Course over the weekend.

The Panthers were led by junior Corbin Null who placed fourth out of 255 players. Corbin shot 2-under par for three rounds, posting totals of 67-71-74. Reagan Jones, William Kronenberger, Joe Nesbitt and Jude Graham also competed for Midway in the tournament.

ECA’s Frazier honored with state award

Eagle Christian Academy football coach Bryce Frazier was honored by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the Private School Coach of the Week for the state.

Frazier oversaw one of the state’s highest-scoring outputs as ECA outraced Buckholts, 73-72, last Friday. In that game, Eagles running back Lim Hall rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns while Isaiah Glen chipped in 163 yards and two more TDs.

Frazier and the Eagles (2-1) will try to keep flying when they head to East Texas this week for a game against Longview Christian Heritage.

Gatesville sweeps 11-man awards, Abbott’s Sustala repeats as 6-man fan favorite

The Gatesville Hornets were all-around favorites this week as quarterback Jacob Newkirk was voted Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Lawson Mooney was picked as Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six-Man Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, his third honor of the season.

Newkirk led Gatesville offensively against Mexia, going 20-of-26 with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, giving up just one interception. The QB received 59 percent of fan votes this week.

Gatesville took its second straight defensive award as Mooney led the Hornets’ defense with 20 tackles, 12 of them solo, and added a TFL and a pass breakup. The linebacker received 52 percent of fan votes.

Sustala led the Panthers against Bynum with 196 rushing yards on seven carries and five touchdowns as well as five tackles. The sophomore received 66 percent of fan votes.