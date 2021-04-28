High school notebook: Midway, others ready to take crack at state softball playoffs

Jordan Williams has been around the game of softball her whole life, and knows the game can humble you at any moment. So she’s not prone to outlandish braggadocio.

She also knows a championship-worthy team when she sees one.

“People have been asking, ‘Realistically, how far can this team go?’” said Williams, Midway’s second-year softball head coach. “I don’t mean to sound boastful or overly confident, but if this bunch doesn’t get to the state tournament we did it on our own. This group of kids is awesome. One through nine, they all seem to get 2-3 hits a game, and then we’ve got three really good pitchers. ... I’m not saying we can’t be beat, but it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

That light tower-high level of optimism can be found at plenty of Central Texas dugouts, not just the one over at Midway. As the UIL playoffs get underway on Wednesday, you can look in any direction from downtown Waco — north, south, east, west — and you won’t have to travel far to find an area softball squad well equipped for a deep playoff run.

Of course, this spring marks the first round of playoff games since 2019, since last year’s action was wiped out by COVID-19. That adds an extra layer of thrill to the proceedings.