High school notebook: Midway pushes start button on Esports voyage

Like an Easter egg in a video game, Midway’s roots in Esports can be traced with a bit of hunting. Around seven years ago, some students approached Williams about forming a club to play Dungeons and Dragons. Other students took interest and brought their own favorite board games to the fold, and then video games were integrated into the mix, and Midway’s Strategic Gaming Club was born.

As for the new Esports venture, Williams credits one of Midway’s current students, Gabriel Rodriguez, for blazing a path for the team. Rodriguez first approached Williams a couple of years ago with the proposal of starting a Midway Esports team. So, the teacher started researching the idea, and found it wasn’t just as simple as setting up a few Xbox systems.

“I’ve been looking at it for a couple of years. But I didn’t really know where to start or where to go with it,” Williams said. “Even was at a conference and had gotten several presentations on it, but none of them ever gave us a way to get started.”

More recently, Williams discovered PlayVs, which describes itself as the official platform for youth, high school and college Esports. PlayVs is a partner with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and oversees Esports games and events for 23 different states, including Texas.