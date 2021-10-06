High school notebook: Midway pushes start button on Esports voyage

In one way, they are pioneers embarking on an enterprising and possibly perilous journey into the unknown. In another way, they are kids playing video games, for that is what they actually are.
They are hardly alone, these visionaries of the virtual world. Faster than you can say “First Person Shooter,” Esports has mushroomed as a viable team sport option over the past decade.
And as one of Central Texas’s test cases for this grand experiment, Midway might spawn plenty of imitators in the near future. For it is possible — nay, probable — that every high school in the area has no shortage of students who know their way around a game of Overwatch.
Midway will make its maiden voyage into the Esports world on Thursday afternoon, as the Panthers play a pair of other high schools in a game of Rocket League. Midway’s “A” team will face San Antonio Brennan and the Panthers’ “B” team will tangle with the Gary (Texas) Raging Bobcats.
“The students are really excited about it,” said B.J. Williams, a Midway High digital electronics instructor who is acting as the team’s sponsor and coach. “Our ‘A’ team is composed of students that are really good at the game and have been looking for a way to play with others. They’ve generated a lot of excitement about it. Not only do we do stuff in school, but they’re organizing practices outside of school to get better. It’s a great way for kids to meet each other who wouldn’t have known each other otherwise.”
Like an Easter egg in a video game, Midway’s roots in Esports can be traced with a bit of hunting. Around seven years ago, some students approached Williams about forming a club to play Dungeons and Dragons. Other students took interest and brought their own favorite board games to the fold, and then video games were integrated into the mix, and Midway’s Strategic Gaming Club was born.
As for the new Esports venture, Williams credits one of Midway’s current students, Gabriel Rodriguez, for blazing a path for the team. Rodriguez first approached Williams a couple of years ago with the proposal of starting a Midway Esports team. So, the teacher started researching the idea, and found it wasn’t just as simple as setting up a few Xbox systems.
“I’ve been looking at it for a couple of years. But I didn’t really know where to start or where to go with it,” Williams said. “Even was at a conference and had gotten several presentations on it, but none of them ever gave us a way to get started.”
More recently, Williams discovered PlayVs, which describes itself as the official platform for youth, high school and college Esports. PlayVs is a partner with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and oversees Esports games and events for 23 different states, including Texas.
So, Williams signed up Midway, and faster than you could hit the reset button a Panther team was formed. They chose Rocket League for the opening game for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s the game that Rodriguez was most interested in, and since he was either the Lewis or Clark of Midway’s Esports pioneers, it made sense. But even more practically, Rocket League is free to play, and Williams said that was appealing since “we’re trying to figure out some of the financing with it.”
Midway actually isn’t the first Central Texas high school to grab a controller and form an Esports team. Live Oak Classical assembled a team last year and competed regularly, complete with team jerseys and everything. (Williams hopes to add jerseys to Midway’s fledgling program in the near future.)
The UIL has discussed adding Esports under its athletic umbrella, and while that move hasn’t happened yet it did announce in July 2020 that it was adding Generation Esports (GenE) as an exclusive sponsor for UIL Esports. At the time, GenE said it serves more than 3,000 partner schools and 80,000 participating students.
Moreover, Esports has exploded on college campuses, so it’s only natural that high schools would follow suit. The National Association of Collegiate Esports claims to provide structure and governance for more than 5,000 student-athletes and 170 member colleges, offering upward of $16 million in scholarship money and other financial aid.
Midway’s two current teams consist of nine students, though Williams said others have already expressed interest in joining and playing other games. The teacher said that Midway is hoping to add four other games to its Esports roster starting in January — SMITE, League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers and Splatoon.
And guess what? Esports even offers opportunities for students who might not be a ninja with the controller. Williams said that he envisions adding commentators, graphic designers, technical support workers and, hopefully someday soon, even fans.
“One of the things we’ve really seen is the interest level going up. At one of the conferences I attended, one of the presentations talked about Esports is not just about the kids who can play the game,” Williams said. “On Thursday we’ll be in the computer lab with our students and maybe a couple of administrators who will walk through, but I’d like to see if we can create events out of these, like a football game. To create a class where students can learn about Esports not just as the players, but all the different aspects of Esports.”
While many professional Esports events do gather all the competitors on a stage in the same room or arena and sell tickets to spectators, Midway will go virtual for Thursday’s meet. Meaning, the Panthers will log on and play from their campus, while the San Antonio Brennan and Gary teams will be housed on their own campuses.
That’s one of the other benefits of Esports. Try playing a football game (other than Madden) where both teams stay home.
“It does save a lot on travel,” said Williams, chuckling.
District cross country ramping up
As the weather cools, you might be more likely to take a jog around the neighborhood. And yet high school cross country teams have been hard at it since August.
Over the course of the next week, UIL district meets will take place and champions will be crowned. These are key benchmarks for Central Texas high schools as they try to build up stamina and qualify for the UIL State Championships Nov. 5-6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Waco High and Midway will compete at the District 11-6A meet at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie on Oct. 14. One of the first (and perhaps most competitive) meets on the docket arrives Monday when McGregor hosts the District 17-3A meet. In addition to the host Bulldogs, other schools competing in the 17-3A race include Lorena, Harmony, Clifton, Riesel, Troy, West and Whitney.
Other district meets of note involving Centex schools include 12-6A (Oct. 14 in Belton), 14-5A (Oct. 14 in Midlothian), 18-4A (Monday at Connally), 19-3A (Oct. 13 at Caldwell), 17-2A (Oct. 13 at Moody), and 18-2A (Oct. 13 at Battle Lake Golf Course).
Peacock, Bankston claim WacoTrib.com honors
Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock and Lorena defensive lineman Baxter Bankston won the WacoTrib.com Player of the Week votes this week.
Peacock, who edged out Lorena’s Braylon Henry in the voting, passed for 202 yards in Whitney’s 68-0 victory over Dallas A+ Academy.
Bankston registered eight tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery to help Lorena defeat Troy, 55-15. He finished 130 votes ahead of West’s Tristan Gatlin in the poll.
The WacoTrib.com Player of the Week poll is made up from the weekly Honor Roll in Sunday’s paper. Coaches can send Honor Roll info to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.