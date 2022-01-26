High school notebook: Midway swimmers dunk district competition

“So, I just focused my team thoughts on flipping as many races as I could, trying to get ahead of their entry times, their seed times,” Marlin said. “They were doing that all over the place on Saturday. … I don’t know how to equate it to other sports, maybe down by 20 in the fourth quarter in a basketball game.”

Midway’s girls picked up district titles from Biberdorf, Courtney Torres, Sophia Ramsey and Jules Wiehrdt in the medley relay, Wiehrdt in the 50 freestyle, Biberdorf in the 100 breaststroke, and Torres, Heidi Kuang, Rylie Graham and Kat Oyler in the 400 free relay. As for Midway’s boys, they claimed district championships in the 200 medley relay behind the foursome of West, Cole Brown, Clay Crane and Conner Morgan, West in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and Crane in the 500 freestyle.

Midway will send 24 swimmers to the Region II-6A meet Feb. 4-5 in Rockwall. But for now the Panthers can sit poolside and enjoy the sizable splash they made at district.

“It was just really impressive for both of them what they were able to accomplish. Just the races they put up and the times they put up, the way they swam, I was just really proud of them,” Marlin said.

Teague hires new AD, football coach