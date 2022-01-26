High school notebook: Midway swimmers dunk district competition

It’s not that the Midway swim teams needed any extra motivation for the district meet. Yet they found it anyway.
Informed that the pre-meet psych sheets listed both Midway’s boys and girls squads as massive underdogs, the Panthers opted to ignore such data. Instead, Midway swept both District 10-6A titles last Saturday in Killeen.
“It’s the best district meet we’ve had since we moved up to 6A,” Midway head coach Dan Marlin said. “It was very successful, I was very proud of the kids.”
Additionally, Midway senior Elijah West was selected as the 10-6A Male Swimmer of the Meet, while senior Genevieve Biberdorf was tabbed as the 10-6A Female Swimmer of the Meet.
It wasn’t supposed to go this way, not at least according to the predictions. According to the psych sheets — projections based on previous times and seeding — Midway was expected to finish second to Belton’s boys by 15 points and to Belton’s girls by 35. Instead, the Panthers claimed a seven-point win by the boys, and a nine-point triumph by the girls.
Marlin said he did “what a swim coach is never supposed to do” and studied those projections, then passed that information on to his athletes.
Pretty good call, since they ended up using it as fuel to dunk the competition.
“So, I just focused my team thoughts on flipping as many races as I could, trying to get ahead of their entry times, their seed times,” Marlin said. “They were doing that all over the place on Saturday. … I don’t know how to equate it to other sports, maybe down by 20 in the fourth quarter in a basketball game.”
Midway’s girls picked up district titles from Biberdorf, Courtney Torres, Sophia Ramsey and Jules Wiehrdt in the medley relay, Wiehrdt in the 50 freestyle, Biberdorf in the 100 breaststroke, and Torres, Heidi Kuang, Rylie Graham and Kat Oyler in the 400 free relay. As for Midway’s boys, they claimed district championships in the 200 medley relay behind the foursome of West, Cole Brown, Clay Crane and Conner Morgan, West in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and Crane in the 500 freestyle.
Midway will send 24 swimmers to the Region II-6A meet Feb. 4-5 in Rockwall. But for now the Panthers can sit poolside and enjoy the sizable splash they made at district.
“It was just really impressive for both of them what they were able to accomplish. Just the races they put up and the times they put up, the way they swam, I was just really proud of them,” Marlin said.
Teague hires new AD, football coach
Teague ISD’s board of trustees approved the hiring of Zachary Linscomb as the school district’s new athletic director and head football coach on Monday.
Linscomb has nearly two decades of coaching experience, most recently as the defensive coordinator at New Caney. Prior to that, he spent eight years as DC at Cuero and also had previous coaching stops at Odessa Permian, Midlothian, Rockdale and Burnet.
Linscomb follows Donnie Osborn at Teague. Osborn announced his retirement following the season after more than 30 years working for Teague ISD, including the past eight as head football coach.
Lorena revels in championship parade
Lorena celebrated its state championship football team with all the requisite hoopla on Wednesday, as the Leopards were honored with a parade.
The route carried the players through the streets of Lorena before ending at Leopard Stadium. There, they were cheered by fans and signed autographs and posed for photos.
Lorena went 14-2 in the 2021 season, winning its final 14 games, including a 35-18 triumph over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state final. Both of Lorena’s losses came to fellow state champions — Class 4A Division II champ China Spring and Class 3A Division II winner Franklin.
WISD hosts Billings powerlifting meet
The first annual Andrew Billings Invitational powerlifting meet will come off the rack on Saturday morning at University High School.
Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love told the Trib last fall that the school district is excited about reinstating a host powerlifting event and also to attach the name of a prominent alumnus to it.
Billings, who played college football at Baylor and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, is scheduled to be in attendance at his namesake meet. Billings was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Bears in 2015.
The Billings Invitational will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at University.