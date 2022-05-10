High school notebook: Midway, Waco keep turnstiles spinning as busy playoff hosts

Last Friday night, Brad Shelton gazed onto Midway’s softball diamond from the other side of the fence, taking in the playoff game between China Spring and Taylor. But Shelton kept his head on a swivel, because he also wanted to ensure that the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships would go off without a hitch. That event was unfolding just a couple of relay throws away at Panther Stadium.

That’s just the way it goes these days for Midway’s athletic director. And he’s not complaining.

Both Midway ISD and Waco ISD have kept their athletic facilities buzzing in recent weeks. In addition to hosting the TAPPS state meet, Midway also welcomed the Region III-3A and Region II-6A track and field meets to Panther Stadium a few weeks back. It’s hosted several softball and baseball playoff games, for both its own teams and others.

Waco ISD, meanwhile, has already played host to 12 softball playoff games and eight baseball playoff games through the first couple of weeks of the postseason. Spring sports may be winding down, but it doesn’t feel that way quite yet.

Ed Trochim, Waco ISD assistant athletic director, said WISD tries to be hospitable hosts, so teams will come back again and again.

“I want to say it’s the facilities, but also the people that work here take pride in this place and they know that people want to come here,” Trochim said. “They treat people really good. They’re very hospitable, honestly. Just like in football, that’s what makes the whole thing operate. Most of the people (working the games) have been here forever and they know what is expected, they just treat people right and they want to come out.”

Midway’s Shelton wants to follow a similar hospitable approach. But he knows that Midway’s uptick in hosting baseball and softball games this spring centers on one reason above all: New artificial turf on both diamonds.

“We have never hosted a whole lot of baseball and softball, because we’ve been fortunate that our teams have been playing,” Shelton said. “They qualify for the playoffs and usually play a couple of rounds. So it’s hard to prepare the fields and get it game-ready when your coaches are out of town playing in a playoff game somewhere else. Last Friday, we’re hosting TAPPS (track). Well, we hosted two separate softball games, a doubleheader with four different teams. So I go out there, sweep up the rubber a little bit, get the pitching circle situated, play ball.

“I’ve got to give credit to the school board, our parents and Dr. (George) Kazanas for supporting that. Without them really pouring in and finding the resources to get that done, we wouldn’t be able to do it, in all honesty. That’s a huge benefit of that field being turf.”

Both Midway’s softball and baseball teams remain alive in the playoffs. The Pantherettes will meet Wylie in the regional quarterfinals this week, while the Panthers take on Rockwall in the area round, with Game 1 set for Midway on Thursday. Those diamonds are still their home ballparks, so naturally they get first crack at playing or practicing on those fields. That requires Midway’s athletic administrators to do a little juggling when it comes to opening the gates to other teams.

“Coach (Eddie) Cornblum and Coach (Jordan) Williams are great about working with us, but it’s a big puzzle piece,” Shelton said. “Without knowing what our teams are doing, it’s like finding the corners on the puzzle. Without getting that laid down, it’s challenging. … We get those set and we tell everybody else up front, ‘Hey, we’ve got to take care of our guys first and our girls first. But this is what we would have available.’”

Shelton also serves on the board of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, which actively tries to seek out athletic events to bring to Waco. He’s seen the numbers firsthand. When Midway hosts a playoff game or track meet or some other athletic event, it’s not just a benefit to Midway. It brings money to the entire community.

“When a couple thousand people come for a track meet, they’re staying the night, they’re eating out, they’re buying gas, getting snacks at HEB and Walmart,” Shelton said. “I think there’s absolutely an impact on this community financially.”

Shelton said that Midway tries to keep its facility rental fees reasonable, and that the money received from those rentals isn’t any kind of windfall to the school district’s overall budget. He added that the more lasting impact comes from concession sales, which typically are staffed by the booster clubs and go to support Midway’s athletic teams.

Midway also pays the various coaches and teachers who give of their time to work the scoreboard or the P.A. announcing mike or the ticket turnstiles. That’s a nice incentive for those workers, Shelton said.

“It’s a way for them to make a little extra money. I don’t take that lightly,” Shelton said. “In all honesty, our rental fee for TAPPS or regional track or even the area meet is not going to make a significant impact on the grand school budget. It’s just not. We’re talking thousands of dollars, not tens or hundreds. But the impact that it makes on a coach, with an extra hundred bucks or a couple hundred bucks, is a big deal for them.”

Waco ISD also pays its playoff game workers, though Trochim said nobody is getting rich off those checks. He said there’s a certain amount of doing it for the love of the game — and the joy of making visitors feel welcome.

“They’re not getting rich and going out and buying (Ford) Broncos and stuff,” Trochim said. “We’ve just got a group of people who have done it for a long time. But they all take care of their business and treat people with respect. And they come back. They just like that.”

La Vega's Woolf finalizes college decision

One of the area’s top basketball players made his college decision official on Tuesday, as La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. signed with North Lake College in Dallas.

Woolf again won first-team Super Centex honors this season. The 6-2 swingman averaged 18.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range. He accumulated two triple-doubles and won District 18-4A Co-Offensive MVP and all-region honors.

Woolf joins a North Lake program that won the NJCAA Division III national title in the 2021-22 season.

West's Dickerson gains well-earned retirement

The easy chair beckons for Sandy Dickerson. Lord knows she’s earned it.

Dickerson, the longtime West volleyball coach who has spent 39 years in education as a teacher and coach, is retiring at the end of the school year. Dickerson is a two-time Super Centex Coach of the Year at West (2013, ’16). During one stretch from 2013 to ’18, West won 64 straight district matches.

Dickerson, 63, isn’t planning on completely planning on stepping away from the game. She intends to help out as a volleyball official, following the path of other former area coaches who have entered that realm, including former Midway state-winning coach Janet Angell.

West ISD did not have to look far for Dickerson’s replacement, as Kari Sowders, a former Super Centex Coach of the Year at Lorena, will take over as head coach after two seasons serving as an assistant under Dickerson.

Whitney looking for new coach after Byrd's departure

Whitney ISD is in the market for a new head football coach/athletic director after Mark Byrd announced this week that he was stepping down.

Byrd led the Wildcats for four seasons, compiling a 26-20 record with three playoff trips. Whitney’s best year under Byrd came in 2019, when the Wildcats went 11-2 and won the District 9-3A Div. I title before falling in a slobberknocker of a regional playoff game against Troy, 9-7.

Whitney went 6-6 in the 2021 season, beating Groesbeck in the bi-district playoffs before falling to Mount Vernon, 57-30, in the area round.

