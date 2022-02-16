High school notebook: Midway's Iwuala doesn't regret transfer, playing JV

Midway’s tradition-rich girls’ basketball program didn’t make the playoffs this season. But the Pantherettes might have if Christeen Iwuala had been able to play.
Would Iwuala have made a difference? Well, considering that Midway athletic director Brad Shelton labeled her “the best JV player in the state,” that seems like a safe bet she would have helped. Shelton wasn’t being hyperbolic. How many JV players have already signed to a Power 5 college?
Iwuala, ESPN’s 49th-ranked player in the Class of 2022, signed with UCLA last November.
“She’s a rare player. There’s not many people her size who have the skill set that she does,” said Midway head coach Selena Winbush, who wrapped up her first season with the Pantherettes last week. “She has great hands, she gets on those boards like nobody’s business. But she can also handle the ball pretty well for a big. She actually can defend the guards, she’s working on her jump shot.
“So, she has an arsenal that, if she puts it together, she can be very lethal at the next level.”
Winbush accepted the Midway job last April. She came from San Antonio Reagan, where she guided the Rattlers to the Region III-6A final in the 2020-21 season.
Reagan is also where Iwuala played, as the 6-3 post starred as an all-state standout. Last summer, Iwuala’s mother accepted a job at Waco’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Her father stayed in San Antonio while they waited for their house to sell, but it became financially taxing for the family. So, Iwuala and her younger brother, a freshman, transferred to Midway in October.
However, any thought that Christeen might be able to rejoin her old coach and play the game she loved was nixed when the District 11-6A executive committee voted in early November that Iwuala had violated UIL rules of transferring for athletic purposes. Midway appealed to the UIL’s state executive committee, but the UIL upheld the original ruling.
That meant that Iwuala could not play varsity athletics for the rest of the school year.
“Honestly, at first it was a real big pill to swallow. I always thought it didn’t matter,” Iwuala said. “I didn’t know that type of basketball or athletics in general, I didn’t know things like this could happen. I thought, ‘Oh, well, maybe this will work out, maybe nothing will happen.’”
Winbush pointed out that once the District 11-6A executive committee made its ruling, Iwuala could have transferred to a private school or a prep school and played immediately. Instead, she stuck around at Midway and suited up for the Pantherette JV squad.
“I told her, hey, if you really want to play, there’s schools that would want you,” Iwuala said. “She said, ‘No, then I’d be proving them right that I moved for athletic purposes, and I didn’t. I’m just going to stay here. This is where my family is, this is where I need to be. And I’m just going to do whatever I’ve got to do to get better and ready for UCLA.’ She really was like, I’m going to take whatever they dealt and I’m going to roll with it.”
Iwuala said she never gave a thought to transferring again after she arrived at Midway.
“Honestly, I’m happy that we did (move here), because my Mom is happier than she was over there and she’s learning new things than what she did back there,” Iwuala said. “For people to take that type of thing and twist it to whatever they wanted, it was hard to see that, especially from the people I thought were in my corner (at Reagan).
“Personally, it was hard to see them put out things they didn’t really know about or they didn’t ask me. They just jumped to making their own assumptions, and that’s part of it. But I’m trying to make good of a bad situation.”
Iwaula said that the JV competition she faced this senior year actually rivaled some varsity teams she’d played in the past. She tried to work on different elements of her game, to hone her skills. When she faced double and triple-teams in the post (and that happened routinely), she’d try to morph into a 6-3 point guard and work on hitting the open player. One game, per her coach’s instruction, the southpaw did everything — shoot, dribble, pass — with her right hand, just to sharpen up that facet of her game.
Fortunately for Iwuala, her basketball playing days are far from behind her. After finalizing her commitment to UCLA last November, she enjoyed a festive ceremony earlier this month when Midway trotted out all its various athletic signees for February’s National Signing Day. She happily donned her Bruins gear and posed for photos with her family.
“It was awesome. I had my whole family here,” Iwuala said. “Since moving, everybody has been so busy, so it was so great seeing everybody come out and celebrate what I did, I guess. I was just really happy.”
Iwuala is looking forward to finishing out her senior year and graduating at Midway before heading for the West Coast and the next chapter of her life. She’s taking a “whatever’s best for the team” mindset into her freshman year with the Bruins.
That just speaks to her humility, said Winbush, who predicts that Iwuala will excel as a college player.
“She’s not an ego person,” Winbush said. “She doesn’t have one. All she wants to do is get better and be the best version of herself. That’s what she’s shown to me. A lot of people in her situation would have gone to a private school or prep school and not played JV. But she chose to do what she felt was best for her. I’m extremely proud of her.”
