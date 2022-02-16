High school notebook: Midway's Iwuala doesn't regret transfer, playing JV

“I told her, hey, if you really want to play, there’s schools that would want you,” Iwuala said. “She said, ‘No, then I’d be proving them right that I moved for athletic purposes, and I didn’t. I’m just going to stay here. This is where my family is, this is where I need to be. And I’m just going to do whatever I’ve got to do to get better and ready for UCLA.’ She really was like, I’m going to take whatever they dealt and I’m going to roll with it.”

Iwuala said she never gave a thought to transferring again after she arrived at Midway.

“Honestly, I’m happy that we did (move here), because my Mom is happier than she was over there and she’s learning new things than what she did back there,” Iwuala said. “For people to take that type of thing and twist it to whatever they wanted, it was hard to see that, especially from the people I thought were in my corner (at Reagan).

“Personally, it was hard to see them put out things they didn’t really know about or they didn’t ask me. They just jumped to making their own assumptions, and that’s part of it. But I’m trying to make good of a bad situation.”