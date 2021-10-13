High school notebook: Moody, Lorena girls run to titles

The UIL cross country certification deadline comes up on Saturday, but plenty of Central Texas runners have already made reservations in the regional round.

A couple of standout girls teams hogged the top individual spots to win district titles earlier this week. Lorena athletes claimed four of the top five places to win the District 17-3A title, while Moody swept the top three places on the way to the 17-2A championship.

Lorena’s Addison Sykora won the 17-3A individual title with a time of 11 minutes, 45.5 seconds over the 2,000 meter course. She edged West’s Makayla Pavelka in second place by 16.9 seconds. Then it was a pack of Leopards in third through fifth as Avery Heard, Chloe Tigelaar and Rebekah Holle finished in quick succession.

Katelyn Hale led the way for the Moody girls as she won an individual district title with a time of 13:57. She was 17 seconds ahead of teammate Kortni Chatham, then Moody’s Addy Hale took third place.

McGregor’s Raul Arceo paced the Bulldogs’ boys team to a district title in 17-3A. He clocked 16:39.6 over the 5,000 meter course and edged Riesel’s Marshall Eggerman by eight seconds. Troy’s Carlos Jose Cortez finished right beside Eggerman, but took third by a tenth of a second.