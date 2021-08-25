High school notebook: New Mexia coach Nowell keeping turbulent football season on track

New Mexia interim head coach Aaron Nowell began this week in the unexpected position of leading the Blackcats’ effort to get ready for their season opener.
His approach was to keep the schedule intact and keep working.
“Kids are resilient and in the end they want a chance to compete and play,” Nowell said. “Coming out of the weekend, we always lift on Monday, so that’s what we did. We got in the weight room and bulked it up. We went 24 periods at practice like we do every Monday. The schedule stays the same.”
Mexia named Nowell the interim head football coach following the resignation of first-year athletic director/head football coach Brady Bond on Friday.
Three months ago, Nowell was preparing to be Midway’s defensive coordinator under former Panthers coach Jeff Hulme. Nowell’s son Bryson Nowell was going to be a senior safety at Midway.
A lot changed over the summer.
“We had a really good spring and then June 2, boom, Coach Hulme goes back to Mansfield,” Aaron Nowell said. “We’re sitting there spinning for a minute and ended up here in Mexia as the defensive coordinator. I started the third week of June. When I got here, I just hit the ground running trying to get to know the kids.”
Nowell becomes the Blackcats’ fourth head coach since the start of the 2019 season.
Bond’s resignation was the result of an investigation into his activities by the Mexia Police Department, according to a joint statement released by the City of Mexia and Mexia ISD.
“The Mexia Police Department has opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation,” the statement read in part.
Nowell, who was an assistant coach at Cedar Hill under Joey McGuire, said he reached out to the now Baylor associate head coach for advice.
“Coach McGuire is genuine and he’s a good friend of mine,” Nowell said. “He told me one thing, ‘You take it and run with it. You know what to do.’ It’s about the kids and that’s what I was saying from the get go.”
Mexia, which returns three offensive and four defensive starters from last season’s area round playoff team, kicks off against Lake Belton on Friday at Belton ISD’s Tiger Field.
Tusa entering Waco ISD Hall
For at least one year, Waco ISD’s annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be elevated to “Honoring a Waco Legend.”
The school district announced this week that it will recognize former head football coach and athletic Johnny Tusa and the 1986 Lions team at the Derrick Johnson Classic.
“We want to celebrate Coach Tusa,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said. “Everywhere I go as an athletic director, it’s always ‘Oh yeah! Johnny Tusa!’ It’s something that’s well overdue.”
Tusa will be inducted into the Waco ISD Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the Waco High vs. Hutto game on Sept. 3 at Waco ISD Stadium. Members of the 1986 football team have been invited to accompany Tusa onto the field for the ceremony.
Tusa began a three-decade-long coaching stint in Waco ISD when he took over as Jefferson-Moore’s head football coach in 1979. When Jefferson-Moore, Richfield and Waco High consolidated in 1986, Tusa was tabbed as the Lions coach and remained in that post through the 2008 season. Tusa finished with a 181-87-2 record with 19 playoff appearances at Waco High. He also served as Waco ISD’s athletic director from 2013-2019.
Waco ISD will host a meet and greet event for former Lions coaches, players and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux in Legends Crossing.
Crawford setter claims Texas honor
Crawford senior setter Lexi Moody got the season started by putting up impressive numbers and earning a statewide honor.
On Monday, Moody was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association/MaxPreps Texas Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 16-22.
Moody posted an amazing 248 assists in a busy week in which the Lady Pirates played 21 sets. She also recorded 61 digs, nine blocks and three aces.
Crawford (19-2) is the top ranked team in Class 2A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
UIL rules against Marlin athlete
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
Bremond running back/defensive end Jaray Bledsoe had joined the Bulldogs program this summer and video surfaced of Bledsoe making a play for Marlin in a scrimmage.
Last season, Bledsoe rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns for Bremond. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is listed as a four-star prospect at defensive line and the No. 23 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.