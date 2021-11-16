High school notebook: No exterminator needed for Centex area's top gym rats

It’s like jazz, though, every solo act plays out a little differently. A player may work on his game in his driveway or the park or during open gym sessions at the school in the summer. Of course, sometimes it’s not a solo act at all. Obviously, AAU and other travel teams offer a chance for area players to challenge themselves against elite competition. A variety of local players also take advantage of personal trainers, who offer instruction and guidance to their skill development.

“We feel like those are things that can help them grow as a player,” Connally’s Snell said. “A lot of times the (trainers) that work with some of our dudes, they’ll ask, ‘What does Coach have you working on now?’ Something like that. They’ll really hone in and try to work on those particular skills.”

Snell said that his 6-2 junior guard Jelani McDonald is one such guy who’s ready to take another leap, in more ways than one. The coach said that McDonald benefited from a strong spring track season — “We just want to develop the best all-around athletes we can develop,” Snell said — as well as a busy summer of AAU basketball before transitioning into football season. Snell maintains optimism that McDonald can expand his basketball game this year, along with some of his other hard-working returners like Kobe Black and Jy’lon Nobles.