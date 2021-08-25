High school notebook: Nowell keeping Blackcats on track

New Mexia interim head coach Aaron Nowell began this week in the unexpected position of leading the Blackcats’ effort to get ready for their season opener.

His approach was to keep the schedule intact and keep working.

“Kids are resilient and in the end they want a chance to compete and play,” Nowell said. “Coming out of the weekend, we always lift on Monday, so that’s what we did. We got in the weight room and bulked it up. We went 24 periods at practice like we do every Monday. The schedule stays the same.”

Mexia named Nowell the interim head football coach following the resignation of first-year athletic director/head football coach Brady Bond on Friday.

Three months ago, Nowell was preparing to be Midway’s defensive coordinator under former Panthers coach Jeff Hulme. Nowell’s son Bryson Nowell was going to be a senior safety at Midway.

A lot changed over the summer.

“We had a really good spring and then June 2, boom, Coach Hulme goes back to Mansfield,” Aaron Nowell said. “We’re sitting there spinning for a minute and ended up here in Mexia as the defensive coordinator. I started the third week of June. When I got here, I just hit the ground running trying to get to know the kids.”