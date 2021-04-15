High school notebook: Pirates pick up stick, race to next round

La Vega boys’ track coach Chris Ward had a premonition that he needed to give his relay teams a reminder not to give up, even if the baton hit the ground.
Last week, Ward pointed out to the Trib that with the UIL reinstating four qualifiers from the area to the regional meet (as opposed to just two under a previous COVID-19 mitigation plan), it meant there would be more margin for error at the area meet.
Just before his 4x200-meter relay squad hit the track on Wednesday at area in Madisonville, he gave them a reminder.
“Pick up the stick and run,” Ward said, recalling his instructions. “I had a feeling. I felt like I needed to tell them.”
And then it happened. Leadoff leg Ara Rauls and second leg Sol’Dreveon Degrate mishandled the exchange and the baton hit the ground. But DeGrate scooped it up and kept going. By the time DeGrate handed to third leg Jai’Brian Bouye and anchor leg Jesse Majors-Sterling brought it home, the Pirates almost caught the leaders.
La Vega finished with a time of 1 minute, 29.37 seconds, a couple of tenths behind Center in first place and China Spring in second. Both the Pirates and Cougars will represent Central Texas in the event at the Class 4A Region 3 meet, April 23-24 in League City.
Ward joked that the 4x200 team members blamed him for putting the idea of a dropped baton in their heads. He responded, “You still picked it up and ran.”
“I’ve seen so many people drop the stick and stand there and look at it,” Ward said. “But if you pick it up and run, you make the officials have to make a decision. In our case, it didn’t even fall out of our lane. It went straight down.”
By finishing third and qualifying for region, the 4x200 team kept alive its chance to repeat as state champions. The Pirates won the 4A boys’ team title in 2019 (the 2020 state meet was wiped out by the COVID-19 shutdown). La Vega’s 4x200 team two years ago — Terance Hogan, DeGrate, Quintaveon Mason and Majors-Sterling — clocked 1:25.80 to win the 4A state title in the event, .77 of a second ahead of Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.
La Vega’s boys’ and girls' track teams swept the area team championship on Wednesday.
Bell retiring as China Spring AD
China Spring athletic director Mark Bell will be retiring at the end of this semester after 23 years at the school, China Spring ISD superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner confirmed on Wednesday.
Bell was the Cougars head football coach and athletic director for 21 seasons before moving into a part-time athletic director role two years ago. His son Brian Bell took the reins as China Spring’s football coach at that time.
Mark Bell compiled a 171-79 record while leading the Cougars football program. He won a career total of 210 games, including head coaching stops at Rosebud-Lott, Clifton and Lampasas.
Faulkner said China Spring will keep the athletic director and football coach roles separate and is in the process of hiring a full-time AD. A hiring committee has narrowed the list of candidates to six finalists with interviews planned for later this month.
China Spring duo sign letters
China Spring athletes Abby Oakley and Brylee Smith made their college choices official at a signing ceremony at the school on Thursday.
Oakley signed to play tennis at Mary Hardin-Baylor and Smith inked a basketball letter with Hardin-Simmons. Oakley won the girls’ singles district title on April 2 to qualify for regionals. Smith was a Super Centex first-team post during the 2020-21 campaign.
Seeking Super Centex soccer nominations
The Tribune-Herald is currently accepting nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards they have received. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.