High school notebook: Playoffs? China Spring, Connally, La Vega boys look well-prepared

Once the snow melts, power is restored and the games get rolling again, things should get back to normal for the boys basketball teams at China Spring, Connally and La Vega.
In this case, normal looks a lot like a really challenging opponent.
The UIL boys basketball playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, though most teams are facing significant delays due to the winter storm that hit the state. But when the games do tip off again, the Pirates, Cadets and Cougars have every reason to feel prepared. When you come out of District 18-4A, you feel like you’ve already been playing playoff games for a couple of months.
“I’ve said this before, our district has always been a really tough, well-coached, defensive-oriented type of district,” Connally’s Quinton Snell said. “It’s nothing against anybody else’s district or anything like that, but I think the coaches in our district do a really good job of trying to break you down and trying to find ways to defend you at a high level. It’s been like that for a while.”
La Vega’s William Cartwright concurred that the atmosphere in the postseason should closely resemble what the Pirates have already encountered.
“It does prepare you well for the postseason. It’s probably one of the toughest districts,” Cartwright said. “You look at 6A down, no disrespect to anyone else … it’ll definitely battle test you. There’s some really good players and really good teams. It’ll definitely test you.”
Each of those coaches believes that any of the district’s four playoff qualifiers, including fourth-place Madisonville, is more than capable of making a run all the way to the regional final. The three McLennan County teams each spent time in the state rankings at some point or another this year, and La Vega (14-4) and Connally (20-4) will enter the postseason as the No. 21 and 22 ranked teams in Class 4A’s TABC poll, respectively.
How tightly matched are these teams? Tighter than the Pirates’ full-court press. Entering the penultimate game of district play last week, Connally, China Spring and La Vega all sat tied atop the district standings. Ultimately, the Pirates moved ahead of China Spring with a 64-51 win on Feb. 9, then La Vega captured the district’s top seed after Connally had to dispense of its final district game with Mexia due to the weather.
Seedings aside, all three teams are talented and tested. They’ve pushed and prodded one another. While District 18-4A is mostly “a man-to-man district,” Snell said, each coach feels like they’ve seen it all.
“Those games against Connally and La Vega, even though we didn’t win any of the four of them, they really challenged us and pushed us and showed us where we have to get better,” said China Spring coach Phil McCaslin, whose Cougars (14-10) advanced to the regional semifinals a year ago.
La Vega’s Cartwright said the variety of styles one encounters in 18-4A play acts as the ideal playoff tuneup.
“You see a lot of teams that play up tempo, teams that play a mid-level tempo, and some that try to make you use the clock. It’s all different kinds of styles,” Cartwright said. “You see some zone, you see some man, you see some press. Your kids should get well-prepared postseason-wise.”
Each of 18-4A’s playoff entrants features its own unique architecture, but all are plenty sturdy. China Spring relies on the top singular talent in the district in senior guard Eli Stephens, an American University signee who averaged 33.3 points and 4.5 assists in the Cougars’ four-game playoff run in 2020. Connally has successfully blended in several gifted youngers with a pair of athletic senior leaders in Tyler Webb and Kavian Gaither.
As for La Vega, the Pirates wear teams down with their depth and veteran savvy. Jordan Rogers, Marcus Willis Jr. and Randy Woolf Jr. are two-way terrors who play off one another nicely. Know that comedy improv show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” With the Pirates, it’s more like, “Whose Turn is it Anyway?”
“I’ve already told Coach Cartwright, if he doesn’t make it to the regional final something’s wrong,” Connally’s Snell said. “Know what I’m saying? He’s got a really good team, senior-heavy. But we’re still working with 15 to 18 year olds.”
The playoffs won’t be easy, but then again, neither was 18-4A. China Spring’s McCaslin said that Palestine, La Vega’s first-round opponent, “isn’t your typical fourth-place team,” since the Wildcats had some injuries to overcome early in the season. But like Snell, he thought La Vega has all the makings of a state contender.
“If La Vega gets past the first game, I think they make it to the fourth game. But anyone in this district can make a run,” McCaslin said.
Second-seeded Connally opens with Lufkin Hudson in the bi-district round, while third-seeded China Spring will take on Center in its first game. If the Cadets and Cougars can get through their first two games, they’d face off in the regional quarterfinal round. If that happens, that really wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.
“I feel both those teams are really, really solid,” La Vega’s Cartwright said. “They’re well-coached, and those guys and those teams and those players know their roles and play them well. It comes down to matchups. If you can get the right matchup and feel good about it, you can beat somebody. I feel like both those schools are capable of that, as well as Madisonville. … They all can make a run.”
UIL allowing extra time for hoops playoffs
With winter weather forcing all manner of delays and reschedulings to the high school basketball playoffs, the UIL said this week that it will extend certification deadlines to get in the bi-district and area-round games in girls basketball as well as district tiebreaker and bi-district games for boys’ hoops.
“If your school is able to play, please complete rounds as possible,” the UIL told the Dallas Morning News. “Schools who play games beyond the original certification deadline will see abbreviated schedules to complete subsequent rounds. The safety and well-being of all participants is a top priority, and we ask schools to make decisions with that in mind, never compromising safety.”
The UIL is hoping to avoid any coin flip scenarios to determine playoff advancement. The girls state finals are scheduled for March 5-6 in San Antonio, while the boys’ title games will follow a week later on March 12-13.
Locally, several girls teams are still looking to play their bi-district games, including Temple, Gatesville, Robinson, Axtell and Rosebud-Lott. Those games were originally scheduled for last week before being postponed.
Texas HS Football Hall of Fame plans May banquet
After COVID-19 canceled last year’s banquet, the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame is looking to play catch-up in 2021.
The Hall of Fame is planning a May 1 banquet at the Ferrell Center, where it will honor the 2020 induction class. There will be no new induction class for 2021.
The 2020 class includes Eric Dickerson of Sealy, The Woodlands’ Danny Amendola, Grand Prairie’s Charley Taylor, Garland’s Chuck Dicus, Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman, John Tyler’s David Warren, West Orange Stark’s Dan Hooks, Lake Travis’s Chad Morris, and Joe Martin of the Texas High School Coaches Association.