Over at University High School, one of the most oft-repeated phrases goes like this: “Once a Trojan, always a Trojan.”

Four University seniors took that mantra seriously.

That quartet decided just being teammates in high school wasn’t long enough, as they’ll stick together in college, too. All four of University’s seniors who participated in Wednesday’s signing ceremony are headed to the same school, Texas College in Tyler. That group consisted of offensive linemen Johnzay Fulbright and Paul Monrial, running back/safety Naje Drakes, and linebacker Jordan Whitaker.

It’s a foursome who left their fingerprints all over University’s breakthrough season in 2022. The Trojans went 6-6 overall and made the playoffs (and won a playoff game) for the first time in 13 years.

Now, they’re looking to make the same kind of impact in East Texas as they did in South Waco.

“We’re going to change the history there, change the culture. We’re ready to rock,” said Fulbright, an all-district blocker for University who also will play in this summer’s Super Centex Victory Bowl.

Whitaker said that having three of his U-Dawg family members joining him in Tyler made a memorable day all the more special.

“It’s cool. They’re my brothers, man, my brothers for life,” Whitaker said. “We’re going to change history again in college.”

Each of the University players were given a crash course in public speaking on Wednesday, as they took turns offering a brief address to a sizable audience in the gymnasium. Whitaker referenced that he’d be “extending his academic and athletic career” in Tyler, to cheers from the crowd. Later, he said he doesn’t take the academic side of it lightly.

“It means a lot for me to be the first out of my family to actually go to college, continue my academic and athletic career,” said Whitaker, who plans to major in business management. “It really means a lot to me.”

Monrial grew emotional as he gave an illustration to just how much this signing day meant to him. The lineman talked about how he used to have frequent conversations with his late grandfather, Rudy Monrial, about one day getting the opportunity to play college football. Once his grandpa passed, that only deepened Paul’s motivation.

“He was very hopeful for me,” Paul said. “If anything, he told me, ‘You’re going to go to college.’ Ever since then, I’m keeping it in the back of my head. It’s awesome.

Forget trying not to jump before the snap and draw a false start penalty. That’s nothing compared to the nerves about talking about his Gramps, Paul said.

“I’ve been having butterflies in my stomach all day,” Monrial said. “That speech, I was building myself up. I tried to tell myself not to cry, because I’m real emotional about my grandpa, but yeah, I’ve dreaming about this since I was a little boy. For it to come true, finally, it’s a dream. That’s what it is.”

At the end of the signing ceremony, University head coach Kent Laster used these four young men as inspiration for the next wave of Trojans. It’s not easy to get a college offer, whatever level it might be.

Drakes, for one, understood that fact, as he’s been at University long enough to recognize that four signees in one sitting is a big deal.

“It means a lot, because I know we can’t all be in this position,” Drakes said. “Thanks be to God for putting me in this position to be successful on the next level.”

Four Lorena athletes extending playing days

Lorena celebrated the signings of four of its talented seniors on Wednesday.

Leopard football standout Joe Gutshall signed to play for nearby Mary Hardin-Baylor, while his teammate Lucas Ragsale is bound for Hardin Simmons.

Teams ran away from the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Gutshall in the 2022 season after he won Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year honors the previous season while helping the Leopards win a state title. Still, Gutshall gutted past blockers to the tune of 42 tackles, four sacks and 19 quarterback hurries, winning the 11-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year honor.

Ragsdale was the co-Defensive MVP of 11-3A, as the linebacker made 156 tackles, two sacks, eight QB hurries and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Meanwhile, Lorena’s Addie Sykora signed to run cross country and track at North Texas and Riley Pirkle will join the equestrian program at North Central Texas College in Gainesville. Sykora won silver medals in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs at last year’s UIL state track meet, and is a multi-time state qualifier in cross country. Pirkle has been an officer on the Texas Quarter Horse Youth Association and a member of Lorena’s horse judging team.

Moody’s Staton headed to UMHB football

Moody’s Cooper Staton won’t have to travel far to pursue his college football dreams, as the Bearcat senior has signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Staton saw action at receiver, running back, safety, linebacker and kick/punt returner in the 2022 season, and scored touchdowns both offensively and defensively. He’ll join a highly successful UMHB program that went 12-2 in 2022 and reached the NCAA’s Division III national semifinals.

Trio of Rockets blasting off to college scholarships

Robinson sent three Rockets soaring into the wild blue yonder this week, as a trio of seniors finalized their college athletic plans.

Dante Drake is getting his chance to play Division I football at Wyoming. Drake (6-3, 237) played on the offensive and defensive lines for Robinson.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Paris signed to play softball at Kilgore College, while Kalika Gross will play basketball for Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

Midway adds President to direct offense

Chad President grew up scoring touchdowns for the Temple Wildcats. Now he’ll try to help beat those same Wildcats, as the newest offensive coordinator for the Midway Panther football team.

Midway ISD has hired President as its new OC. He follows Tommy Allison, who departed to take the head coaching job at start-up Walnut Grove.

President inaugurated many a touchdown play during his playing days for Temple, leading the Wildcats to a 13-2 record and the Class 5A state championship game in the 2014 season. He signed with the University of Tulsa after high school and played four seasons for the Golden Hurricane, seeing limited action.

He most recently served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rockwall-Heath, which went 7-5 in 2022 and averaged 31.7 points per game.

Midway, Bosqueville swimmers claim state bids

A pair of Central Texas swimmers are headed to the UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships after achieving regional glory.

At the Region III-6A meet in Rockwall, Midway senior Carson Blair won the regional title in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle. Blair broke a six-year-old school record in the process, clocking in with a time of 47.03. Blair also qualified for state in the 200 individual medley with a second-place showing, finishing in a time of 1:56.36.

Overall, out of 26 teams at regionals, the Midway girls and boys both finished sixth in their respective team races.

Blair will compete Feb. 17-18 at state at the Lee & Joe Jamail Swim Center in Austin.

Additionally, Bosqueville sophomore Hudson Bawduniak is also state-bound in a pair of events, after winning a regional title in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.27). He also finished third in the 100 free (50.28) to reach state in that race, too.

Class 2A schools don’t send a lot of swimmers to state, so Bawduniak is something of a pioneer in that regard for Bosqueville. He’ll compete at the Class 4A-and-Under State Meet beginning Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

La Vega’s Willis shows veteran’s touch on winner

Generally speaking, it takes a senior’s poise to take the big shot in the closing seconds.

La Vega turned that responsibility over to a freshman on Tuesday night.

Qwae Willis delivered a game-winning moment well beyond his years in La Vega’s 64-62 win at Gatesville. The 5-9, 14-year-old freshman point guard dropped in a beautiful, well-executed winning bucket to help the Pirates improve to 18-11 overall and 5-3 in District 23-4A.

The teams fought to a 62-all tie with 6.3 seconds remaining in the game. Following a timeout, La Vega inbounded the ball under its own basket and got it to Willis, who sprinted downcourt before unleashing a nice crossover dribble just above the 3-point line to get around a Hornet defender, and then tossed in a tough running layup in traffic just before the horn sounded. That’s a big-time shot for anyone, but doubly so for a varsity newbie.

Willis finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals on the night, while his fellow underclassman backcourt mate, sophomore Monta Hilliard, went for 27 points.

Despite the loss, Gatesville remains solidly in playoff position with two regular-season games remaining. The Hornets are 26-6 overall and 5-3 in district, tied for second in the league behind Connally (25-4, 8-0).

La Vega travels to Salado on Friday, while Gatesville will welcome Robinson on Friday for Senior Night.