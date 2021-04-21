High school notebook: Regional track weekend brings state-level competition

One of the beautiful things about next month’s UIL State Track and Field Championships is that it’ll involve nothing but finals. Every race, every competition, as always, determines a state champion.

As for the prelims, those are, for all intents and purposes, taking place this weekend.

All over the state, the UIL’s regional meets will unfold on Friday and Saturday. They’re the precursor to state, and just as intense. Only the top two finishers in each event at the four regionals will advance on to state.

Just how elite is the competition? Well, put it this way: Even those who follow national track and field know that in Texas the regional meets are as good or better than most other state meets.

“It’s unreal, because they literally only take two regional qualifiers on to state,” said Tom Hill, meet director for the Region III-3A and Region II-6A meets that will take place at Midway this weekend. “We’ve had times that were in the top six at regionals that would have been state medalists elsewhere. … Every year, Track and Field News calls me to make sure we have wind gauges for the field events and the running straightaways, just in case any national records are set.”