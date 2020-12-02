High school notebook: Reicher Cougars' growl getting louder

Finishing strong erases the memory of a rough start just about every time.
That’s a lesson the Bishop Reicher Cougars football team has learned during this COVID-19-impacted season. Reicher, as a member of TAPPS, began preseason practice more than a month later than usual and started games in late September.
And then it was a struggle.
The Cougars lost four of their first five games and had a couple of opponents back out of contests due to coronavirus problems.
“It was definitely difficult and different from any other season,” Reicher senior quarterback Jake Boozer said. “We would be at practice for a week and then get quarantined and not be able to practice and have to show up Friday night and play.”
Boozer added that the team had to start viewing games as practices, not worrying about the score and just trying to get ready for the playoffs.
Reicher (4-4) stuck with it and, starting in the middle of November, found a winning rhythm. The Cougars rolled over Dallas Shelton in the regular season finale, then flattened Fort Worth Calvary in the first round of the playoffs.
“After the Grace Prep game (in late October) we got a lot of our guys back and started playing with confidence,” Reicher wide receiver/defensive back Corey Long said. “We’re a good team when we start playing with that confidence.”
As a reward for their perseverance, the Cougars have peaked at the right time and reached the state semifinals of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.
Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb came to the school in the spring of 2019 with a new motto: Grow the Growl. In his second season as a head coach, Holcomb got to celebrate with the Cougars as they won a second-round playoff game over Temple Central Texas Christian on Saturday at Robinson’s Rocket Field.
“In year two, having an opportunity to play in the semifinal game is something I’ve never done as a head coach,” Holcomb said. “This is all new for me as well. I’m trying not to look too far ahead. Hopefully, Saturday we’re prepared and if we play well will give ourselves a chance to play for a state championship.”
Standing between Reicher and the state title game will be the Dallas First Baptist Saints.
The Cougars face off with First Baptist at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Gladiator Coliseum in Italy. It will be a rematch of a nondistrict game that Reicher won, 48-28, on Oct. 2.
In that game, Reicher senior Eli Cummings returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries and returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown.
This time, it might be up to Boozer and the rest of the Reicher offense to diversify. Mekhi Rice, who caught a crucial 74-yard touchdown pass against Central Texas Christian, hurt his shoulder later in the game and will miss this week. But there are still a few playmakers on the Cougars’ offense.
Support Local Journalism
“The kind of game Eli had against them, I know they’re going to do everything they can to try to sell out and stop him,” Holcomb said. “They’re going to have to pick their poison. I know every team we play, their eyes are on 21 (Cummings), which is why we try to do as much as we can to move him around and create matchups for him. If we can’t, I feel like we have guys in Corey Long and Newt Schornack and Blaine Reynolds and EJ Boarman that can hurt you.”
If Reicher can defeat Dallas First Baptist again, the Cougars will meet the Tomball Rosehill Christian-Shiner St. Paul winner in the state title game at noon on Dec. 12 at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Search on for Trojans football coach
Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said on Wednesday that the district plans to post the University High School head football coaching position on Monday and begin the process of selecting someone to direct the Trojans’ program.
The school district announced in August that University head football coach Rodney Smith would be promoted to assistant athletic director at the end of the season.
Former Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa hired Smith as the Trojans’ head football coach when the program was struggling through a 30-plus-game losing streak in 2017. It took until the 2018 season, but Smith’s University team snapped the skid at 47 games during nondistrict play. The Trojans went on to a 3-7 record in 2018 and 4-6 in 2019.
This season brought multiple COVID-19 interruptions. University, which had its season finale against Cleburne canceled this week, finished with a 2-4 record after notching wins over Granbury and Joshua.
Love said the search committee plans to recommend a candidate to the school board on Feb. 1. He said that will allow time for a full search even with coronavirus precautions.
“We want to look at 5A and 6A if we look at coordinators and 4A, 5A and 6A head coaches,” Love said. “University is an up-and-coming program, so we want to find the right fit.”
University soccer collecting Make-a-Wish donations
The University High School soccer teams, along with the school’s Junior ROTC, are again continuing their tradition of collecting donations for the Make-A-Wish-Come-True program.
In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, University is seeking gift cards in $25, $50 and $100 increments. The deadline to give is Friday. Drop-off locations include University High School and the Bush’s Chicken location at Central Texas Marketplace.
The donations will go toward supplying gifts to needy children over the holidays, continuing an initiative started by former coach Mike Chapman, who died in January.
Seeking Super Centex football nominations
Central Texas high school football coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit their nominations for the 66th annual Super Centex Football Team and 36th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Nominations should include the players’ positions, heights, weights, classifications, any honors or awards they achieved, and all pertinent statistics.
They can be emailed to chad.conine@wacotrib.com or bcherry@wacotrib.com. Coaches may also submit their all-district teams, which will be published the same day as the Super Centex teams, in January.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!