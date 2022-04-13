High school notebook: Softball, baseball district races head to finish line

This week, in the midst of regional tennis tournaments, district track meets and the usual unpredictable spring weather, area high school softball and baseball teams found a way to forge ahead with their regular seasons.

All of the spring activity that accompanies the end of the school year will come and go before the high school diamond seasons are over. But the drama has already started for Central Texas softball and baseball programs as they’re coming down the stretch of district races.

Midway softball, for example, had its Tuesday night matchup with Waco High postponed by the storm that blew into McLennan County about 6 p.m. The Pantherettes and Lions backed it up a day and played on Wednesday evening with Midway claiming a 12-10 victory.

Since dropping its district opener at Waxahachie, Midway softball has won 10 straight games and sits atop the District 11-6A standings by a game over Waxahachie with three games left in the regular season.

Midway baseball is in a similar position. The Panthers game against DeSoto on Tuesday was pushed to Wednesday. The Panthers won, 16-1, over the Eagles, boosting their district winning streak to seven. Midway is tied with Mansfield Lake Ridge for the district lead with five games remaining on the schedule. The Panthers face Lake Ridge in the final two games of 11-6A action — in Mansfield on April 26 and at Midway on April 29.

The district-leading China Spring baseball team plays an important 18-4A game as it travels to second place Madisonville on Thursday. A Cougars road win would give them a three-game lead in the district standings and at least a share of the 18-4A title.

The China Spring softball team is close to wrapping up 18-4A as well. The Cougars defeated second-place Robinson, 3-0, on Friday and then grasped at least a tie for first place with a win over Connally on Monday night. China Spring has two games left on the district schedule — at Madisonville on Thursday and at home against Mexia on Tuesday.

The Lorena, Troy and West softball teams are all battling for the top spot in 17-3A. Going into the reshuffled midweek games this week, Troy (8-2) had a half game lead over Lorena (7-2) for the district lead. West was another game back at 6-3. But even if Troy wins out, Lorena can force a district-championship tiebreaker by defeating Whitney twice this week and Clifton on Tuesday.

A couple of programs that played into June last year are going strong again.

Crawford softball, which won the 2A state title in 2019 and advanced to the championship game in 2021, improved to 16-2 and 10-0 in district with a 5-1 win over second-place Axtell on Tuesday. The Lady Pirates are currently ranked No. 2 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

The Bosqueville baseball team, No. 3 in the txhighschoolbaseball.com Top 25 in 2A, posted a 5-2 win over No. 17 Valley Mills on Wednesday evening. With the win, the Bulldogs boosted their record to 18-3, 9-0 in district. Valley Mills dropped to 14-2, 8-2, but the Eagles appear capable of making a postseason run again, as they did in 2019 when they advanced to the 2A state semifinals.

Lorena’s Gonzales moving to 6A

After two seasons at the helm of the Lorena volleyball program, Amanda Gonzales is headed to Class 6A. Gonzales confirmed to the Trib that she has taken the job as the head coach at Royse City High School.

In two seasons at Lorena, Gonzales led the Lady Leopards to back-to-back appearances at the Class 3A Region 3 tournament. Lorena broke through and made it to state last fall with a 3-0 win over East Bernard in the regional final. Gunter defeated the Lady Leopards in three games in the state semifinal.

“Lorena is a special place to be,” said Gonzales, who was named the 2021 Super Centex Coach of the Year. “I have felt supported in everything I’ve done in the past two years and have learned so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and am very grateful to have had the opportunity to be a Leopard.”

Royse City posted a 27-15 record in 2021 and earned the fourth-place playoff berth from 13-5A. The Bulldogs will move up to 6A next school year.

Midway’s Cornblum notches No. 300

If Midway head baseball coach Eddie Cornblum indicated that he didn’t want his team to make a fuss about his 300th win, the Panthers didn’t get the sign.

The Midway baseballers snuck up and anointed their head coach with a Gatorade bath following the Panthers’ 14-0 victory over Waco High on Friday. Cornblum accumulated all of his 300 wins at Belton (2009-2016) and Midway (2017 to present).

The subject of Cornblum’s milestone win came up in the dugout during the week last week and took him by surprise.

“I try not to make a big deal about things like that, but I guess our guys did some research and one of them was like, ‘I bet you’re excited for Friday,’” Cornblum said. “I didn’t know what he was talking about. But I have a fun group of kids and it was a good night.”

