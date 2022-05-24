High school notebook: State softball tournament on line for elite Centex quartet

Crawford has produced a run of success in the state softball tournament that would make any fan base proud.

With five state tournament appearances and three championships since 2012, the Lady Pirates are a certified power.

Kirk Allen’s program nearly won its fourth state title last season before dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker to Stamford in the championship game.

To say his players are comfortable on the big stage is an understatement.

“Our experience helps a lot and we can draw on it,” Allen said. “We’ve been put in tough situations. Up and down the lineup, our kids know what their job is.”

Standing in the Lady Pirates’ path to another state tournament berth is a team they know quite well: The Axtell Lady Horns.

Crawford and Axtell will meet for the third time this season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Getterman Stadium in a one-game Class 2A Region II final.

Allen preferred to play a best-of-three series, but Axtell coach Tim Vannatta won a coin flip to hold the one-game playoff.

The Lady Pirates captured the District 13-2A title by winning both games against the Lady Horns, 12-2 and 5-1. But Axtell ace Hannah McCallister, a Mary Hardin-Baylor signee, didn’t pitch for Axtell in either game.

“She’s a left-hander and that makes her different,” Allen said. “They’ve got some good, strong hitters in the middle of their lineup too. Axtell has improved a lot as the year has gone on. They’ve got a good, complete team.”

The Lady Pirates will counter with ace Kenzie Jones in the circle. With veteran hitters like Taylor Gohlke, Kylie Ray and London Mannix, it’s hard to pitch around anybody in Crawford’s lineup.

Dolezel seeking state sendoff

The Lorena softball team knocked on the door to the state tournament in 2017-18, but couldn’t get past the region final.

Franklin has also routinely put strong teams on the field — Baylor fans will remember outfielders Kayce and Kyla Walker — but the Lady Lions have never reached state.

So emotions will run high when they face off in the Class 3A Region III finals. The best-of-three series will be played at Getterman Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. with a third game Saturday at 7 p.m. if needed.

The Lady Leopards will have even more motivation since this is coach Steve Dolezel's final season after 12 years as softball coach and 31 years overall at Lorena.

“We’re playing really good in all three phases of the game, and that matters against good pitching,” Dolezel said. “The last two games, we played errorless ball. Our hitting is solid up and down the lineup. We’re just not weak anywhere, and that’s the way Franklin is too.”

Lorena features a pair of talented pitchers in Kate Houser and Alexis Nava, so they’re built for a multi-game series.

Lorena won two 4-0 decisions against Diboll in the region semifinals with Houser throwing a five-hitter in the first game and Nava and Houser combining for a six-hitter in the second game. Houser and Nava are also .600 hitters in a balanced offensive lineup.

The Lady Lions feature a young team led by sophomore ace Reese Cottrell, who has fashioned a 30-3 record following a semifinal sweep of East Bernard. Five freshmen start for the Lady Lions, including slugger Karaline Smitherman and hot hitting Traci Lowry.

Abbott building on tradition

This year’s Abbott baseball players grew up watching phenomenal teams.

They were in junior high and elementary school when the Panthers won the Class 1A state championship in 2017 before reaching the semifinals in 2018.

The Panthers need to beat Dodd City in the Region II finals to get back to the state tournament. The best-of-three series will be played in Crandall with a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. A third game will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. if necessary.

Abbott coach Kyle Crawford is confident in a deep pitching staff that features starters Will Kazda and Kyle Gerik and closer Riley Sustala.

“It’s a different dynamic playing two games on the first night of the series,” Crawford said. “We don’t have just a shutdown guy in terms of velocity, but we’ve got good quality depth. And we’re playing well. I told the boys after game two with Hubbard that we’re starting to look like a team that can make a run at it.”

While the Panthers swept the Jaguars in the region semifinals, Dodd City romped to a 9-1 win over Ector to reach the region finals as Logan Lackey tossed a two-hitter and led the Hornets’ offense with two hits and three runs.

“This is just a typical Dodd City team that pitches well and puts the ball in play offensively,” Crawford said. “We lost to them in the 2019 region finals in a tough eight-inning game. We’ve played them several times, so we know what to expect.”

Central Texas playoffs run deep

In the Class 4A Region III softball finals, Lake Belton faces Liberty in Navasota with the first game set for 5 p.m. Friday. The best-of-three series continues Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a third game if necessary.

Four area baseball teams will play in region semifinals.

China Spring plays Orangefield in Class 4A beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Navasota. Game two is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Conroe ISD's Grand Oaks High School, followed by a third game if necessary.

In Class 3A, Cameron Yoe plays Diboll at Cypress Ranch with the first game set for 7 p.m. Thursday. The second game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a third game if necessary.

In Class 2A, Bosqueville plays Muenster at Weatherford High School with the first game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, the second game 7 p.m. Thursday, and a third game at 5 p.m. Saturday if necessary.

Additionally, Valley Mills plays Collinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday in a one-game playoff at Weatherford College.

Lorena, Abbott lead Lone Star Cup

A pair of Central Texas schools are looking like the class of Texas.

Both Lorena, in Class 3A, and Abbott, in 1A, lead the current standings for the Lone Star Cup for their respective classifications. The Lone Star Cup is basically the UIL’s version of an all-sports award, though it also takes into account other UIL activities beyond athletics, including Robotics, Marching Band and One-Act Play. Schools gain points throughout the year for how they perform in their various sports and activities.

Lorena, which won state in football and reached the state tournament for the first time in program history in volleyball, tops the 3A field with 76 points, 15 ahead of second-place Brock.

Abbott heads up the 1A standings with 42 points, four ahead of Irion County.

Other Centex teams making a dent in the Lone Star Cup rankings include China Spring (10th in 4A), La Vega (18th in 4A), Fairfield (11th in 3A), Cameron Yoe (24th in 3A), Crawford (fourth in 2A), Hamilton (ninth in 2A), Marlin (19th in 2A) and Blum (22nd in 1A).

The last update to the Lone Star Cup standings will arrive June 17, and will include baseball, softball and academic meet results. The last Central Texas school to win the Lone Star Cup for their classification was Cameron Yoe in 2011. Lorena has a chance to become the first McLennan County school to win it in the 25-year history of the award.

