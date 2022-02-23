High school notebook: Texas Wind gusts to third straight state title

Waco’s most successful home schoolers brought it home.
Texas Wind’s boys basketball team captured its third straight Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) state championship last weekend in Austin, winning four games over two days to complete a terrific 23-3 season.
That’s a lot of basketball in a compressed period of time, and Texas Wind coach Michael Bourland was proud of how his guys responded to the gut check.
“The experience helped, playing a lot of games, playing a somewhat challenging schedule,” Bourland said. “But then, also, the conditioning of the guys helped. We played four games in two days, Thursday and Friday, and that’s kind of unusual for basketball, right? Usually you play a game on Tuesday and a game on Friday. But the way it’s structured, we played four games in about 36 hours, less than 48, for sure. So their conditioning was a big strength.”
Texas Wind opened the TAIAO state tournament with a 70-55 victory over Stephenville Faith last Thursday, then gutted out a stomach-churning 54-51 win over Tyler King’s Academy later that same day.
That sent Texas Wind to Friday’s semifinals, where they pocketed a solid 65-53 win over Dallas UME Preparatory Academy before stopping archrival Founders Classical Academy of Leander, 60-51, in Friday’s final.
What made Bourland especially proud was how many different players contributed to Wind’s final four wins. The team’s top scorers, Eli Kennedy and Nate Beck, took turns carrying the offensive load at different junctures. In the final, Beck scored 16 points, Jed Stegemoller dropped in 12 on four made 3-pointers, and Kennedy hit for 11.
“But what was really key was not only did our scorers step up but so did all of our role players,” Bourland said.
That included Bourland’s son Ty, who scored six first-quarter points and delivered a pair of assists in the win over Founders to help launch the team off to a soaring start. Meanwhile, Jason Porter took on the always-challenging role of defensive stopper, making life tough on Founders’ top scorer.
“We don’t cruise to victory without him,” Michael Bourland said of Porter’s defensive effort.
Though Texas Wind’s varsity boys brought home the shiniest hardware, it was an admirable all-around performance for this athletic program that services Central Texas home-schooled students, along with athletes whose schools might not field a team in a particular sport.
Texas Wind’s JV boys competed in TAIAO’s Division II tournament, winning three games over varsity teams before falling in the final, while Wind’s varsity girls made their first state appearance and went 1-1 in the event.
After the tournament, the Texas Wind players enjoyed a hearty postgame meal. Bourland said a team party is in the works as well. Though this state championship thing is becoming a habit for the program, it remains as fresh and thrilling as ever, he said.
“They were pretty excited to win it for the seniors,” the coach said. “Some of these guys, I’ve got one kid on the team who’s been playing varsity since his freshman year and he’s never known anything but winning the championship. That’s a pretty difficult standard to maintain.
“I don’t know that we can do it forever, because there’s some good teams in the tournament. But all of my seniors have been on all three championship teams, so that’s pretty cool.”
Nowell sheds interim tag at Mexia
Aaron Nowell was already doing the job. Now it’s just officially official.
Mexia ISD installed Nowell as its permanent head football coach and athletic director earlier this week, removing the interim tag he had worn since last fall. Nowell took over following the resignation of first-year AD/HFC Brady Bond in late August.
The Blackcats went 2-9 in 2021 but made the Class 4A Div. II playoffs, thanks to a 57-53 late-season win over Bullard. Mexia will drop down to Class 3A this fall, following the UIL’s most recent round of realignment.
Nowell had previous stints as an assistant at Midway and Cedar Hill.
Trio of Centex girls teams still balling
If your favorite high school basketball team is still playing as the calendar closes in on March, you should consider yourselves fortunate.
That’s certainly the case for the lucky fans of Central Texas’s three remaining girls hoops teams.
La Vega and Fairfield are both headed to UIL regional tournaments this weekend as they try to lock down a spot at the state tournament in San Antonio. And then there’s Live Oak, which has reached the state quarterfinal round in TAPPS Class 3A.
Sixth-ranked La Vega (31-6) will tackle arguably its toughest and most emotion-filled test of the season when it meets traditional power and No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson in the Region III-4A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lufkin. Remember, it was Hardin-Jefferson that knocked off La Vega, 68-61, in the regional final round a year ago, just a win shy of state.
If La Vega can get past the Hawks, the Lady Pirates will face the winner of Burnet and Huffman Hargrave for a state berth at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fairfield’s quest for a third straight state tournament appearance will run through Midway High School, site of the Region III-3A tournament. The second-ranked Lady Eagles (36-1) are riding a 34-game winning streak into Friday’s 6 p.m. regional semifinal matchup with Hitchcock.
Sally Whitaker’s roster is decorated with state tournament veterans, so this stage shouldn’t be too much for them. As it stands right now, the biggest goal for Fairfield’s opponents might be just trying to keep it close. The Lady Eagles’ only loss came to the aforementioned 4A power La Vega, 51-47, in November, and they’ve played only one other game with a single-digit difference, a 60-54 overtime win over 4A’s seventh-ranked Sunnyvale in the season opener. Fairfield has won its three playoff games thus far by a combined score of 224-61.
A Fairfield win Friday would send the Lady Eagles to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional final against Malakoff or Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Despite graduating some talented seniors from 2021, fifth-ranked Live Oak (20-6) finds itself on the cusp of a TAPPS state tournament berth. The Lady Falcons reached this stage by knocking off Conroe Covenant, 52-44, in the TAPPS 3A area round on Tuesday.
Next up for Live Oak is second-ranked Tomball Rosehill Christian (23-10). They’ll face off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazos Christian Academy in Bryan. A Live Oak win would send the Lady Falcons to the state semifinals on March 3 at nearby Robinson High School. The TAPPS 3A girls final will be March 4 at West High School.