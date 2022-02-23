High school notebook: Texas Wind gusts to third straight state title

After the tournament, the Texas Wind players enjoyed a hearty postgame meal. Bourland said a team party is in the works as well. Though this state championship thing is becoming a habit for the program, it remains as fresh and thrilling as ever, he said.

“They were pretty excited to win it for the seniors,” the coach said. “Some of these guys, I’ve got one kid on the team who’s been playing varsity since his freshman year and he’s never known anything but winning the championship. That’s a pretty difficult standard to maintain.

“I don’t know that we can do it forever, because there’s some good teams in the tournament. But all of my seniors have been on all three championship teams, so that’s pretty cool.”

Nowell sheds interim tag at Mexia

Aaron Nowell was already doing the job. Now it’s just officially official.

Mexia ISD installed Nowell as its permanent head football coach and athletic director earlier this week, removing the interim tag he had worn since last fall. Nowell took over following the resignation of first-year AD/HFC Brady Bond in late August.