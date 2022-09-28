High School Notebook: Thread of family blowing through Texas Wind

The move from 11-man to six-man football has paid dividends for Texas Wind.

The home-school program has pulled off dominant wins to earn its 3-0 record, including 2-0 in district. But for first-year head coach Grayson Brown and his staff of volunteers, the numbers aren’t important.

“What I’m most proud about is that our 22 athletes are learning what it means to become Christian men,” Brown said. “And they’re learning that through the values and the lessons taught in football. The grit, the hard work, the effort, the discipline of ... how to focus on the next play, attitude and fix things.”

It’s about a lot more than football, Brown added.

“More importantly, we’re teaching these athletes to break down barriers in their lives and showing them what it means to live free,” he said. “Building them up and giving them the confidence of champions — champions for everything they believe in and champions to believe in themselves.”

Texas Wind has adopted the mantra, “One Team, One Family, No Excuses,” for the season, not focusing on any individual merits, but on everyone doing their part for the group to be successful. Brown noted that as a home-school program, every element has to be intentional, from the way the coaches and players prepare, to the role played by the parents, among other things.

“So it was my mission this year to make sure we went deep (in the playoffs),” Brown said. “Our athletes are getting it done and playing like a normal high school program, and that’s part of our competitive advantage is just being able to restructure and create that intentional strategy to set our athletes up for success.”

One of the advantages Texas Wind saw in moving to six-man football was not having to play kids both ways, not that they won’t do it should the situation call for it. But with a 22-player roster, Wind suddenly has depth.

“I think there’s nuances that are different in six-man versus 11-man,” Brown said. “I think it opens up the opportunity for a lot of athletes to be the total package. Six-man football requires you to be able to run, be able to catch the ball, be able to block and do it all in every position.”

Texas Wind has posted 1,052 offensive yards and scored 147 points while allowing 87. The defense has totaled 114 tackles, six sacks, and eight QB hurries. For Brown, the success has been a team effort, not wanting to single out any one player over the rest.

“It’s not about one or a few athletes,” Brown said. “It’s truly originated from a few points. One, just a dominant, disciplined defense. I mean, our defense has done an awesome job. Outstanding special teams, extra points, onside kicks, great returners.

“And then because our defense has been so dominant or special teams has been so dominant, they return the ball to our offense, which has executed well. It’s taken the effort of all of our 22 guys.”

That said, Elijah Williams looks as though he has star potential at running back. Williams is averaging 250 rushing yards per game.

The playoff picture for Texas Wind looks bright from Brown’s perspective. TAIAO teams are required to play a minimum of six regular-season games to qualify for the postseason. According to Brown, Texas Wind is classified as TAIAO Division I due the number of players on the team. Wind has four more games scheduled in the regular season before plays begin in Week 12.

They will face the Harmony School of Excellence out of Austin at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-district matchup before taking on Johnson County Sports Association (Cleburne) on Oct. 7 in a district matchup.

Gatesville to laud new Hall of Fame class

Gatesville will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Gatesville Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Becca Whittle Wilhite, Jerry Sullivan, Larry Moore and the late Tommy Davidson will be inducted, along with basketball and track coach Gerald Poe and the 2009 Lady Hornets powerlifting team, which won the state championship.

Whittle Wilhite was a four-year starter on the girls’ basketball team and helped the Hornets reach the regional finals in 1996 before going on to play for Wayland Baptist University. Sullivan (mid-1940s), Moore (1970s) and Davidson (1970s) were all multi-sport standouts who continued to be involved with Gatesville athletics after their time with the Hornets. Davidson also played college football at Baylor.

Poe will be recognized for his time coaching at Gatesville during the late 1960s through mid-1970s, during which he led several successful teams on the hardwood and the track.

The 2009 girls’ powerlifting team, coached by Jade Dickens, went undefeated throughout the season, winning both the regional and state titles.

The Gatesville Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will also be recognized at halftime of the Hornets’ football game against Connally on Oct. 7.

Runs, stops fueling state-ranked Pirates

Run the ball, play stout defense. It’s a winning football formula as old as time.

It’s certainly working for the Chilton Pirates.

The Pirates (5-0) have rushed for 1,412 yards as a team through their first five games. They’re picking up nearly a first down with every carry, averaging 9.6 yards per rush.

It’s been a team effort supplying that gritty ground game. While Markeydrick Taylor ranks among the area’s top rushers with 495 yards and five touchdowns, four different Pirates in all have surpassed 100 yards rushing on the season. Every Chilton player who has carried the ball at least two times averages five yards or more per carry.

That chain-moving, churn-it-out attack is backstopped by a fierce defense. Chilton is surrendering a little more than six points per game on the year, with one shutout to its credit.

The Pirates will take their bye this week before returning to the field in a Top 10 clash against No. 8 Bremond (4-0) in the District 13-2A Div. II opener Oct. 7.

Gatesville, Abbott earn fan votes for third straight week

Gatesville running back Rayshon Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week while defensive end Kason Herbelin earned Defensive Player of the Week and Abbott’s Mason Hejl took the Six-Man Player of the Week honor.

Smith totaled 32 carries for 268 yards in the Hornets’ 56-42 win over Godley while scoring five rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Herbelin posted nine tackles, four of them solo, with an interception and a fumble recovery. Herbelin leads Central Texas with four picks.

In Abbott’s 46-0 shutout of Avalon, Hejl contributed eight tackles, seven of them solo, as well as a tackle for a loss.