High school notebook: Titus' run delights fans at Midway, across state

Holdman took a handoff from Panthers QB Reid Tedford, waited for his blocking to set up and then ran past the Cedar Hill defense for a long score. When he crossed the goal line, players from both teams swarmed him.

Prior to the big play, the Midway student section had been chanting “Titus! Titus!” for several minutes.

His senior teammates were delighted to share in the moment.

“Titus has a very contagious smile and is a great guy to be around,” Midway senior defensive back Knox Walker said, describing why he was happy for his fellow safety.

The Panthers (1-8, 1-5), who are out of the playoff race in District 11-6A, close the season at Mansfield Lake Ridge on Thursday night.

Whatever happens in the season finale, the Midway seniors can hold on to Holdman’s touchdown as something that went right.

“It was awesome, especially for the Cedar Hill players to be that excited for it too,” Midway senior receiver Luke Webb said. “Titus is always there, every day, working with us and is always in a great mood.”

Holdman’s play made ripples across the state. It was chosen as one of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Top 10 on the DCTS YouTube channel.