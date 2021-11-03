High school notebook: Titus' run delights Midway, HS football fans

Midway senior football player Titus Holdman has become an instant star after making a big play in the Panthers’ final home game of the season last Friday.
Holdman scored on a 59-yard touchdown run that was celebrated by both his Midway teammates and their opponents from Cedar Hill at the end of the Longhorns’ 45-23 victory at Panther Stadium.
“He’s been signing autographs all week,” Midway coach Shane Anderson said on Tuesday.
Holdman, who has autism, has been a faithful member of the Midway football program for his entire high school career. The coaches and players say he’s the smiling face greeting them at the door on the way to practice every day. He suits up for practice and games and has been on the Panther varsity this season.
With Cedar Hill leading in the fourth quarter on Friday, Anderson and Horns coach Carlos Lynn had agreed that Holdman should have a moment to shine. Lynn gave a nod and Anderson called Holdman’s number.
The only slight hiccup was the player’s commitment to his role. Holdman is a safety and hesitated to switch positions.
“He told me, ‘Coach, I’m a safety, I’m a safety,’” Anderson said. “I said, ‘Buddy, in order to get you the ball, we’ve got to put you in the backfield.’”
Holdman took a handoff from Panthers QB Reid Tedford, waited for his blocking to set up and then ran past the Cedar Hill defense for a long score. When he crossed the goal line, players from both teams swarmed him.
Prior to the big play, the Midway student section had been chanting “Titus! Titus!” for several minutes.
His senior teammates were delighted to share in the moment.
“Titus has a very contagious smile and is a great guy to be around,” Midway senior defensive back Knox Walker said, describing why he was happy for his fellow safety.
The Panthers (1-8, 1-5), who are out of the playoff race in District 11-6A, close the season at Mansfield Lake Ridge on Thursday night.
Whatever happens in the season finale, the Midway seniors can hold on to Holdman’s touchdown as something that went right.
“It was awesome, especially for the Cedar Hill players to be that excited for it too,” Midway senior receiver Luke Webb said. “Titus is always there, every day, working with us and is always in a great mood.”
Holdman’s play made ripples across the state. It was chosen as one of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Top 10 on the DCTS YouTube channel.
Later this week, Holdman will be featured on the Bally Sports Southwest Built Ford Tough Player of the Week show, which airs at 8 a.m. on Friday. The Midway senior was given special honorable mention on the Week 10 Built Ford Tough Player of the Week list released on Wednesday.
Leopards dominate POTW polls
The Lorena Leopards swept this week’s WacoTrib.com player of the week polls as running back Rhett Hanson and defensive back Michael Moore hogged the votes.
Hanson rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He collected 1,172 votes to finish more than 400 votes ahead of Riesel’s Cade Amber in second place.
Moore, who recently returned from an early season injury and has made an impact on offense and defense, had two interceptions and returned one of them 34 yards for a touchdown in the Leopards’ 56-0 victory over Caldwell. He was 61 votes in front of Mart defensive lineman Alan Harringer in second place.
The WacoTrib.com player of the week polls are made up from the Trib’s weekly Honor Roll. This will be the final week of the honor roll as it ends with the regular season. Coaches can send honor roll nominations to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.