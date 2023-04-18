Over the past decade or so, Vanguard has built one of the sturdiest tennis team traditions in the state.

While the Vikings weren’t able to add any additional state championship banners this week, they still had to feel proud about the way they played at the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament. Incredibly proud, considering Vanguard moved up a class from 3A to 4A in the most recent stage of TAPPS redistricting.

“I’m super proud of the way we competed over the past two days, especially getting both our boys singles and boys doubles to the finals,” said Vanguard head coach Ruben Tucker.

Vanguard has won 14 TAPPS state championships in tennis or team tennis since 2016. Again, the Vikings weren’t able to add to that total at the TAPPS state tourney that wrapped up Tuesday at Waco Regional Tennis Center. But the Vanguard boys still put together a strong silver-medal team finish, totaling 17 points to finish just behind champion Tyler All Saints with 20.5.

“It’s a little different for us this year, going to 4A after being in 3A a couple of years,” Tucker said. “We’d had quite a record of coming in first, but we knew coming into this year that we’d lost a couple of guys, either to graduation or leaving the school. So it was a different position, but the guys really battled hard.”

Vanguard advanced two entries to the state championship matches. In boys’ singles, Zach Henry breezed through the first three rounds at state, dropping only two games in gathering wins over opponents from Logos Prep, St. John Paul’s, and Incarnate Word Academy.

Henry fought hard in the final against Timmy Nguyen of Incarnate Word Academy out of Corpus Christi. But Nguyen pulled out the 6-2, 7-5 victory.

“I was talking to somebody earlier today, but it’s pretty weird, in Zach’s six games leading up to the state championship, three at district and three at state, he lost a total of three games,” Tucker said. “Three games in six matches, that’s pretty great. Obviously the player he faced in the final was at a different level, but I’m super proud of how he played in the tournament.”

Vanguard’s boys doubles team of Anthony Foti and Aldo Ibarra also reached the state final before falling. In the final, the duo of Cullen Walker and James Moore of All Saints stopped Foti and Ibarra, 6-3, 6-1.

But the Viking duo showed some true grit in advancing to the title game. In their state quarterfinal match against Gabriel Armstrong and Cameron Rybar of Incarnate Word, Ibarra and Foti were pushed to the brink, but came through in the clutch in a third-set tiebreaker, 11-9.

“They made us lose some years off our life,” laughed Tucker, who added that he encouraged Ibarra and Foti to stay mentally strong. “They finished in good fashion.”

Vanguard’s girls finished tied for sixth out of 16 teams competing at state, highlighted by Karoline Horner and McKenna Lowrey’s quarterfinal finish in doubles.

Though the Vikings will see some strong seniors depart, Tucker expects the program’s tennis tradition to continue.

“Oh, yeah, we’ve got some kids coming up from the junior high, middle school level, who are looking strong,” the coach said. “We’ve got a couple of boys who could make varsity next year, which is good, because we’re losing Aldo and Anthony. That’s tough, because they’re just great guys all-around. But it opens up some spots to fight for.”

La Vega’s Rocha to join UT powerlifting

La Vega senior Daisy Rocha will get her chance to compete in her chosen sport at the collegiate level.

Rocha is headed to the University of Texas as one of the newest members of the Longhorns’ powerlifting team. La Vega celebrated her next step with a signing ceremony Monday at the school.

Powerlifting isn’t a varsity sport for UT, but rather a competitive club sport sponsored by the university’s Division of Recreational Sports. It travels and competes against other college club teams. As a club sport, it is student-run.

Rocha finished second at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in her weight class. She improved her personal-best total by 350 pounds from her junior to senior years.

“Daisy really and truly committed herself to being the best possible lifter she could and she became the best possible lifter she could,” La Vega coach Will Samford said. “She’s going to get stronger from here on out.”

Centex coaching carousel circles around

Four Central Texas high schools should be filling vacant head football coaching positions in the coming days and weeks.

Waco ISD’s goal is to fill the University football job by its April 27 board meeting, athletic director Ed Love told the Tribune-Herald last week. That position opened on April 10 when Kent Laster landed a new job leading Class 6A Denton Braswell.

Riesel ISD is also searching for a replacement for Tyler Crow, who took an administrative position in another school district after two seasons leading the Indians.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD will have its fourth new head football coach in the past 10 seasons after Jeff Nuner stepped down in March. The Eagles went 2-18 in Nuner’s two seasons.

On the TAPPS level, Bishop Reicher is in the midst of finding a new person to lead the Cougar football team following Billy Overshown’s departure from coaching. Reicher is coming off a 1-10 season.

Other Central Texas schools that have already filled head football jobs since the end of last season include Robinson, where Chris Lancaster takes over; Lorena, where principal Kevin Johnson took the reins following the retirement of Ray Biles; Troy, which hired former Cameron Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear; Dawson, which added Rowlett assistant Bryan Kelley in late March; and six-man Morgan, which hired Chuck Wilson.

Super Centex All-Academic nominations sought

The Tribune-Herald is opening up the nomination process for the 2022-23 Super Centex All-Academic Team.

The team is open to senior boys’ and girls’ athletes with a 90 grade point average and above. Nominees should have lettered in at least one varsity sport. Coaches, be sure to include the athlete’s GPA, sports and academic achievements, school activities and community service endeavors on the nomination.

Nominations can be emailed to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com. The team will be published in June, following the school year.