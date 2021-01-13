High school notebook: Troy's Porter stepping down, anticipating more family time

Porter said that his teaching certification is for science and social studies for fourth through the eighth grade. So when he noticed on Troy’s website a recent opening for a fifth grade science and social studies teacher, he threw his hat in the ring.

“I got tickled about it pretty quick,” Porter said. “I’m looking forward to staying within the district.”

Even still, it’s not always easy to walk away. Porter experienced plenty of success in his seven years directing the Trojans. A Troy alum, he amassed a 47-31 record and made four playoff appearances. His best season came in 2019, when the Trojans went 12-2 and reached the Region III-3A final. Troy also won the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Trophy that year.

“I’ll always call myself a Trojan,” Porter said. “I was raised here, walked those same halls. I’m proud of the kids and the successes we had. I can’t say enough about how supportive the town was and how supportive the kids were. It was a great experience, for the most part.”

Waco ISD interviewing football candidates

Waco ISD should have two new football coaches before the end of this month.