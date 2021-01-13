High school notebook: Troy's Porter stepping down, anticipating more family time

One necessary characteristic a coach must possess is clock awareness. It’s especially true in late-game situations — knowing when to use your timeouts, knowing what plays to call that will best utilize those precious seconds remaining.
Troy’s Ronnie Porter knows what time it is — time for him to take a step back from the sideline. And he didn’t even need the “get-back coach” to deliver that message.
Porter, Troy’s head football coach and athletic director for the past seven years, announced this week that he is stepping down from those positions in order to spend more time with his family. It’s not a completely uncommon trend among Texas high school football coaches, as the long hours of the job can sometimes lead to burnout.
But it’s a little unusual when the departing coach doesn’t leave the school district. That’ll be the case for Porter, as he plans to teach fifth grade science and social studies within Troy ISD.
“I have an excellent, supportive wife. She’s the best coach’s wife, just the best wife overall,” Porter said, “She’s been helping plan this for a little while now. I can’t really tell you how long, but she’s been planning financially to make this work. She’s very supportive, and just wants me to be happy. … It’ll be nice to take a step back and see what a summer break feels like, see what a Christmas holiday feels like.”
Porter said that his teaching certification is for science and social studies for fourth through the eighth grade. So when he noticed on Troy’s website a recent opening for a fifth grade science and social studies teacher, he threw his hat in the ring.
“I got tickled about it pretty quick,” Porter said. “I’m looking forward to staying within the district.”
Even still, it’s not always easy to walk away. Porter experienced plenty of success in his seven years directing the Trojans. A Troy alum, he amassed a 47-31 record and made four playoff appearances. His best season came in 2019, when the Trojans went 12-2 and reached the Region III-3A final. Troy also won the Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Trophy that year.
“I’ll always call myself a Trojan,” Porter said. “I was raised here, walked those same halls. I’m proud of the kids and the successes we had. I can’t say enough about how supportive the town was and how supportive the kids were. It was a great experience, for the most part.”
Waco ISD interviewing football candidates
Waco ISD should have two new football coaches before the end of this month.
Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said that he has been interviewing candidates for the vacant Waco High and University jobs this week, in a second round of interviews. He hopes to name both new coaches on Jan. 28, following approval of the school board.
Waco ISD parted ways with Waco High’s Kwame Cavil in December, following the Lions’ 1-6 season. In Cavil’s three years, all in Class 6A, the Lions struggled, going just 3-24 overall and missing the playoffs each year.
Meanwhile, University’s Rodney Smith took a new position in Love’s department within Waco ISD as an assistant athletic director. Smith accepted the job prior to the 2020 season, but coached the Trojans for one last go-round. Smith, who like Cavil was coaching at his alma mater, went 9-28 leading the Trojans, including 2-5 in the COVID-affected 2020 season.
Marlin narrowing search for new coach
Marlin is drawing closer to hiring its new head football coach and assistant athletic director.
Marlin Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said in an email this week that he plans to make a recommendation to the school board Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ next coach. David Haynes Jr. stepped down from that role in November after Marlin’s 2020 season ended. The Bulldogs went 4-5 and made the Class 2A Div. I playoffs, falling to Bosqueville in the bi-district round.
Centex six-man players garner all-state honors
The Texas Six-Man Football Coaches Association has announced its all-state and all-region teams for 2020, and several Central Texas players picked up plaudits.
In Class 1A Div. I, Abbott running back Kadyn Johnson, Jonesboro noseguard Wade Foote, Blum defensive lineman Kody Clinkscales and Jonesboro safety Ian Shoaf all garnered first-team all-state honors. Johnson finished as one of the top six-man rushers in the state, with 2,909 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Second-team all-state selections from the area included Blum’s Braeden Horn, Trey Bullard and Armando Dehoyos, and Abbott’s Kane Klaus. Honorable mention picks were Jonesboro’s Nat Hilliker, Tyler Wilson and Brandon Nemelka, Evant’s Ethan Hightower, Abbott’s Robert Munoz, and Coolidge’s Roderick Busby.
On the 1A Div. II side, Oglesby’s breakout 9-2 season led to three Tigers getting second-team all-state honors: nose guard Coltin Brock, utility back Davin Barrow and kicker Brodie Fisher. Oglesby also had three players make the honorable mention list — Nash Shaw, Ian Markum and Blake Thompson — while Morgan put two players in that group, Derik Davenport and Ivan Alvarez.
Additionally, Abbott’s Johnson was named Offensive MVP for the region, while Blum’s Cooper Thornhill won region Coach of the Year in Region III-1A Div. I. Oglesby’s Jeb Dixon claimed Coach of the Year honors in Region IV-1A Div. II.