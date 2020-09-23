High school notebook: UIL tourney ban cancels MT Rice

For the first time in more than 60 years, the basketball courts at Midway will go quiet between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Or at least quieter than high school basketball fans have come to expect.
The UIL’s effort to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19 has suspended all basketball tournaments for the upcoming season, including the annual M.T. Rice Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The M.T. Rice would have been celebrating its 60th year without a miss.
“It’s sad and kind of disheartening,” Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said. “But the UIL has said no tournaments and that takes it out of our control. If we’re going to be uniform throughout the whole state, that’s a good thing.”
The UIL’s website includes a page titled “2020-21 Basketball COVID Calendar and Update” that spells out the risk-mitigation policies. Many are the same as in fall sports. However, the policy also states “No tournaments or showcases, including regional tournament.”
Shelton said that takes Midway out of the mix for hosting a regional tournament in the playoffs as well, which the school has frequently done since its high school and new arena opened in 2003.
But the loss of the M.T. Rice Tournament is the one local high school basketball fans will likely miss the most. Midway’s holiday classic started in 1961 and grew to prominence as one of the premier events in the state during the Christmas break under former tournament director Alton Ballard, who died in 2002. Central Texas schools that have won the M.T. Rice in both the boys’ and girls’ brackets include host Midway, University, La Vega and Temple.
The M.T. Rice has consistently been a showcase for the Midway Pantherettes’ strong program, which has won its own tournament 25 times.
"I don't think it's really hit them yet," Midway girls' basketball coach Ben Holder said about his players response to the loss of the M.T. Rice. "I'm not sure most of our parents even thought we were going to have a season four or five weeks ago."
Shelton pointed out that the absence of the M.T. Rice and other tournaments will create a scheduling challenge for basketball coaches across the state. He said holiday basketball tournaments have annually been a chance for boys’ teams to get incoming football players acclimated to a new season.
High school coaches and fans will be getting used to this year’s playoff system sooner than the hoops postseason. Volleyball will be first to go and those coaches will navigate finding a neutral venue through the state semifinals. Only the state championship games have predetermined sites, at least until the end of basketball season.
The girls’ hoops season is currently slated to start games on Nov. 6, followed by boys’ games on Nov. 13.
Ready for prime time
The run of Central Texas high school football games broadcast locally by KWTX on The CW will take a week off this week, but is set to return on Oct. 2.
The CW will start back up with the annual “Battle of the Bell” between Cameron Yoe and Rockdale on Oct. 2. Other games set for a local TV audience on the CW this season include McGregor at Lorena on Oct. 16, Crawford at Bosqueville on Oct. 23, and Waco High at Midway on Oct. 30.
West sweeps POW votes
The West Trojan duo of running back Trey Janek and defensive back Guillermo Acevedo claimed the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.
Janek ran away from the Rogers Eagles, gaining 301 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 18 carries. Then Janek ran away with the poll as he received 173 votes, 114 more than Mexia QB Le’Marion Miller in second place.
Acevedo made 11 tackles against Rogers and garnered an impressive 909 votes to best Clifton’s Devin Byrd by 85 votes.
The Player of the Week poll is made up entries in the weekly Central Texas Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.
