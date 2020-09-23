High school notebook: UIL tourney ban cancels MT Rice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in more than 60 years, the basketball courts at Midway will go quiet between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Or at least quieter than high school basketball fans have come to expect.

The UIL’s effort to mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19 has suspended all basketball tournaments for the upcoming season, including the annual M.T. Rice Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The M.T. Rice would have been celebrating its 60th year without a miss.

“It’s sad and kind of disheartening,” Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said. “But the UIL has said no tournaments and that takes it out of our control. If we’re going to be uniform throughout the whole state, that’s a good thing.”

The UIL’s website includes a page titled “2020-21 Basketball COVID Calendar and Update” that spells out the risk-mitigation policies. Many are the same as in fall sports. However, the policy also states “No tournaments or showcases, including regional tournament.”

Shelton said that takes Midway out of the mix for hosting a regional tournament in the playoffs as well, which the school has frequently done since its high school and new arena opened in 2003.