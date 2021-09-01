High school notebook: Undefeated Bosqueville volleyball in the swing

In the race for Central Texas high school volleyball supremacy, the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs have started as fast as anyone.

Bosqueville defeated Rosebud-Lott, 3-1, on Monday night to improve to 23-0 this season. The latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll has the Lady Bulldogs ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, two spots behind rival Crawford.

It’s been going so well for the Lady Bulldogs that coach Marian Kelso has been able to share some startling revelations with her team in the post-match huddle.

“Some of our girls didn’t realize that some of our opponents were larger schools than us,” Kelso said. “I try not to tell them that until afterwards: ‘You just took down a 4A.’”

Bosqueville has notched victories against 6A Killeen, 4A Lampasas, and 3As McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Teague and Malakoff. Even so, the Lady Bulldogs try not to judge themselves by the size of the team on the other side of the net.

“If you do your job, it will all start clicking,” Kelso said. “So far, they’ve done pretty well.”