High school notebook: Undefeated Bosqueville volleyball in the swing

In the race for Central Texas high school volleyball supremacy, the Bosqueville Lady Bulldogs have started as fast as anyone.
Bosqueville defeated Rosebud-Lott, 3-1, on Monday night to improve to 23-0 this season. The latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll has the Lady Bulldogs ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, two spots behind rival Crawford.
It’s been going so well for the Lady Bulldogs that coach Marian Kelso has been able to share some startling revelations with her team in the post-match huddle.
“Some of our girls didn’t realize that some of our opponents were larger schools than us,” Kelso said. “I try not to tell them that until afterwards: ‘You just took down a 4A.’”
Bosqueville has notched victories against 6A Killeen, 4A Lampasas, and 3As McGregor, Cameron Yoe, Teague and Malakoff. Even so, the Lady Bulldogs try not to judge themselves by the size of the team on the other side of the net.
“If you do your job, it will all start clicking,” Kelso said. “So far, they’ve done pretty well.”
Bosqueville came into this season with six returning players from a squad that went 18-9 in 2020. That group includes four seniors — Lauren McGee, Maira Guerrero, Hadleigh Gillett and Katie Branch — three of whom have been on the Lady Bulldogs varsity since they were freshmen.
Kelso has added four freshmen front-row players to that mix. Though new to high school in general, the group has good size and excellent athletic ability.
“They’re having to skip over from eighth grade to varsity level,” Kelso said. “Two of them played club ball and two of them I’m finally getting them into the swing of things.”
Kelso is in her third season as Bosqueville’s coach. McGee has been her setter the whole time and a quiet, steadying force during the Lady Bulldogs’ run so far. Kelso said she counts on junior libero Annabelle Kuehl to be the vocal leader.
Although hesitant to overhype it, Kelso knows as her team has climbed the rankings, it has made Bosqueville’s two district matches against Crawford that much bigger.
The coach is playing the humble card.
“Crawford is always the one that everybody wants to go after,” Kelso said. “Realistically, we understand that it’s probably not going to happen. But let’s at least go take a game from them. Let’s make them have to work a little harder.”
Axtell’s Reynolds steps aside
Axtell athletic director Rusty Reynolds told the Trib on Wednesday that he has resigned as the school’s head football coach and will focus on his duties as AD.
Reynolds said offensive coordinator Justin Havard will take over as interim head coach. Havard has a short week to prepare for his first game as the Longhorns will travel to face Bremond on Thursday night.
Axtell ISD is closing school and stopping extracurricular activities from Friday through Labor Day on Monday. School will resume on Tuesday, leaving Havard and the Horns just three days to prepare to travel to state-ranked Crawford.
Reynolds said he will attend to all the behind-the-scenes things needed to run an athletic department and turn loose of any football coaching.
“Coach Havard needs to have the opportunity to do whatever he wants to do,” Reynolds said.
AVCA has their eyes on you
A quartet of Central Texas volleyball players landed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 All-American watchlist that was released this week.
Lorena outside hitter Abbie Tuyo earned recognition. She has posted 207 kills in 21 matches so far this season and has helped the Leopards to a No. 3 ranking in the TGCA 3A poll.
Crawford setter Lexi Moody, middle blocker Kylie Ray and outside hitter Katie Warden all made the list as their Lady Pirates are No. 1 in 2A. Bremond setter/middle blocker Lyndsie McBride, whose Lady Tigers are No. 5 in 2A, is also on the AVCA’s radar.
Marlin's Bledsoe looking ahead to UT
The next time Jaray Bledsoe puts on his uniform on game day, it could be for the Texas Longhorns.
Last week, Bledsoe lost an appeal to the UIL to be eligible to play for Marlin this season. He transferred 18 miles down the road from Bremond over the summer, but the district executive committee flagged him for moving for athletic reasons and the UIL denied an appeal.
This week, Bledsoe, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman and a four-star college prospect, committed to Texas. Marlin coach Ruben Torres said, at this point, Bledsoe will not play for the Bulldogs this season and is preparing to graduate in December and enroll early in Austin.
West, Valley Mills stars win Week 1 poll
West WR Wyatt Wolf and Valley Mills DL Will McDonald won the online voting for player of the week on wacotrib.com.
Wolf caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return touchdown in West’s season-opening victory over Lexington. He garnered 78 votes to edge out Connally QB Jelani McDonald in the voting.
McDonald posted eight tackles with a couple of sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ season-opening win over Milano. He received an avalanche of votes, totaling 1,716, almost 1,000 more than West DB Easton Paxton in second place.
Rosebud-Lott's Zeinert gains accolade
Speaking of awards, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Zane Zeinert picked up a nice one this week.
Zeinert was named the Built Ford Tough Class 2A Texas Player of the Week following a prolific passing performance last week against Leon. Zeinert completed 20 of 28 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns in Rosebud-Lott's 60-22 win. Not a bad debut in a Rosebud-Lott uniform for Zeinert, who transferred from Cameron.
He becomes the second Rosebud-Lott player in two years to win the weekly honor, as Jordan Landrum won it last year after a four-interception game against Wortham.