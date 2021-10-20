High school notebook: Vanguard defends team tennis territory

“The results showed we won easily,” she said. “But it was way tougher than it looked. The kids have to work so hard to keep up with school work and play at the same time. Every time there was a break between matches they had books open. It was a hurricane of activity.”

In other team tennis news, Midway marched on in the UIL 6A playoffs.

The Panthers defeated Rockwall Heath, 10-1, in the regional quarterfinal round on Tuesday, earning a berth in the regional tournament starting on Thursday at Mansfield High School. Midway (17-2) will play The Woodlands College Park at 1 p.m. in the regional semifinals.

The Panthers have so far defeated Killeen, Tyler Legacy and Heath in the playoffs. Contributing team members include Izzy Hinojos, Allison Lee, Emma Rhea, Lexi Kimmel, Makaela Owen and Cadence McCreery in girls’ singles; Clay Gibson, Will Lutz, Jack Lewis, Cole Ellis, Liam Nesmith and Clayton Castle in boys’ singles; Kimmel and Hinojos, Owen and McCreery and Rhea and Addy Spruill in girls’ doubles; Lewis and Lutz, Gibson and Rowan Daniell and Hayden Pick and Ellis in boys’ doubles; and Lee and Nesmith in mixed doubles.

UIL adds new swimming division