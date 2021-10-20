High school notebook: Vanguard defends team tennis territory

The Vanguard Vikings doubled down on their reign as TAPPS Division III team tennis state champions on Monday at Waco Regional Tennis Center.
Vanguard went undefeated in three pool play matches, posting 5-0 wins over Denton Calvary and Arlington Grace Prep and a clinching 5-1 victory over Tyler All Saints. In doing so, the Vikings earned their second straight team tennis state title. That’s significant because TAPPS launched the team tennis format in which boys and girls compete together in 2020.
“I’m super proud of them,” Vanguard coach Greta Knoll said. “I think they were so focused on the task at hand, not feeling any pressure of having won it last year. They felt they could do it and they did a great job of playing as a team.”
Vanguard got key points throughout a lineup that included girls Grace Yoon, Avery Haynes, Aubrey Carroll, Karissa Kuhl, McKenna Lowrey and Karoline Horner, and boys Aldo Ibarra, Zach Henry, Hyrum Blackwelder and Seth Blackwelder.
The Vikings added their 2020 and 2021 team tennis championship trophies to a pile of recently won hardware. This week, Vanguard also won the boys’ team, boys’ doubles, boys’ singles and girls’ doubles titles. The Vikings also won the boys’ team title in 2019.
Vanguard rolled through the TAPPS DIII competition at state, giving up only one point in three matches. But Knoll said that belied the fierceness of the action.
“The results showed we won easily,” she said. “But it was way tougher than it looked. The kids have to work so hard to keep up with school work and play at the same time. Every time there was a break between matches they had books open. It was a hurricane of activity.”
In other team tennis news, Midway marched on in the UIL 6A playoffs.
The Panthers defeated Rockwall Heath, 10-1, in the regional quarterfinal round on Tuesday, earning a berth in the regional tournament starting on Thursday at Mansfield High School. Midway (17-2) will play The Woodlands College Park at 1 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The Panthers have so far defeated Killeen, Tyler Legacy and Heath in the playoffs. Contributing team members include Izzy Hinojos, Allison Lee, Emma Rhea, Lexi Kimmel, Makaela Owen and Cadence McCreery in girls’ singles; Clay Gibson, Will Lutz, Jack Lewis, Cole Ellis, Liam Nesmith and Clayton Castle in boys’ singles; Kimmel and Hinojos, Owen and McCreery and Rhea and Addy Spruill in girls’ doubles; Lewis and Lutz, Gibson and Rowan Daniell and Hayden Pick and Ellis in boys’ doubles; and Lee and Nesmith in mixed doubles.
UIL adds new swimming division
The UIL legislative council added a new sport for Class 4A and below in a meeting this week. Those schools will now have the opportunity to participate in swimming and diving beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Additionally, the UIL amended reclassification and realignment policies to account for home-schooled student participation in enrollment calculations for schools allowing home-school students to participate in UIL activities.
Lorena, Robinson players win honors
Robinson Rockets and Lorena Leopards fans pulled their players through in the WacoTrib.com Player of the Week polls this week.
Robinson running back Christian Lujan won the offensive player vote. Lujan rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns to help the Rockets defeat Jarrell, 50-43. He got 51 votes to finish ahead of Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson and West’s TJ McCutcheson, who were tied for second.
Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshall won on the defensive side. Gutshall, who garnered 70 votes for the win, had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with four tackles with a tackle for loss in the Leopards’ defeat of McGregor. Gutshall edged out Marlin’s Zha’Mauryon Lofton in second place.
The WacoTrib.com Player of the Week polls are made up each week from the Trib’s Honor Roll in Sunday’s newspaper. Coaches can send nominations for the honor roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.