High school notebook: Waco ISD happy to pay homage to its history

Even while Waco ISD looks to stride into the future, it wants to acknowledge and honor its history.
That’s been a mission for Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love ever since he took over his post in January of 2020. Waco ISD has continued to host the Derrick Johnson Classic, a nod to the former Lion who went on to greatness with the Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs. This year it also dubbed one of University’s games the LaDainian Tomlinson Classic, as an homage to the former Trojan running back who excelled as both a college and NFL player on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Now Waco ISD has a couple more history-honoring projects on the docket. Love said that the athletic department is in the planning stages of partnering with Andrew Billings on a future powerlifting meet and summer camp. Billings won a state powerlifting championship in 2013, breaking Mark Henry’s 22-year-old state record for most total weight lifted with 2,010, a record that has since been broken. Billings went on to play football for both Baylor and the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’re going to try to get a powerlifting meet going,” Love said. “We used to do them all the time, but kind of got away from it. We’re going to get that going again. Before we do, I’ve already talked to (Billings) about that, and he’s willing to sponsor that.”
Love also wants to honor Tomlinson with a permanent statue outside Waco ISD Stadium.
“That’s a major project we’re working on right now,” Love said. “We’ve already met with a couple of sculptors to see what that would look like. We want to put that in our stadium, because our kids have to know that someone from South Waco can make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
Love said that Waco ISD’s goal is to have the statue completed and unveiled by the beginning of the 2022 high school football season.
Tomlinson, of course, remains one of Waco’s all-time greatest football products. He won Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 1996, rushing for a city-record 2,554 yards that season. He went on to amass than 5,000 career rushing yards for TCU, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Doak Walker Award winner in 2000.
With the NFL’s San Diego Chargers and New York Jets, LT rushed for 13,684 yards and thrice led the league in touchdowns. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
Waco Basketball Officials seek new recruits
The Waco Basketball Officials Chapter has begun recruiting officials for the 2021-22 season.
Prospective members must be at least 18 years old. For more information or to sign up, call Rodney Simms at 254-644-0610, Don Wenzel at 254-214-2707, or Ear Stinnett at 254-715-2615.
Yoe's Muniz named Built Ford Tough 3A honoree
After a near-flawless passing performance last week, Cameron Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz has been recognized as the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A.
Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns in Cameron’s 70-0 drilling of Caldwell. Muniz’s TD passes traveled 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83 yards. Muniz didn’t even take a snap in the fourth quarter.
After four straight losses against a collection of opponents that are a combined 17-2 on the season, the Yoemen moved into the win column for the first time this season.
Rosebud-Lott, Lorena stars claim WacoTrib.com awards
Rosebud-Lott’s Moses Fox and Lorena’s Joe Gutshall won the WacoTrib.com poll as the Week 5 players of the week.
Fox was the Offensive Player of the Week winner after amassing 34 percent of the online voting. The running back went for 125 yards and a touchdown on just six carries in the Cougars’ 54-45 win over Thrall last week.
Gutshall won Defensive Player of the Week honors with 41 percent of the voting. The Lorena defensive lineman, last year’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year, made three tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception in Lorena’s 34-17 district-opening win over Academy.
University's Lewis picks up triple-double in win
Just like in basketball, a triple-double in volleyball is a nifty statistical achievement.
University’s Jolee Lewis signed her name in triplicate to the Lady Trojans’ 3-1 win over Ennis on Tuesday. She totaled 10 kills, 15 digs and 10 assists as University overcame a first-set loss to rally for the win, 24-26, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.
Lewis wasn’t the only University player who contributed greatly to the win. Ireland Starts finished off 18 kills, Araceli Pena scooped up 32 digs to go with three service aces, and Tianna Miles had a double-double with 23 assists and 16 digs.
The win gave University (15-16, 1-4) its first triumph in District 14-5A play. The Lady Trojans will try to make it two in a row against Red Oak on Friday.