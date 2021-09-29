High school notebook: Waco ISD happy to pay homage to its history

Even while Waco ISD looks to stride into the future, it wants to acknowledge and honor its history.

That’s been a mission for Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love ever since he took over his post in January of 2020. Waco ISD has continued to host the Derrick Johnson Classic, a nod to the former Lion who went on to greatness with the Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs. This year it also dubbed one of University’s games the LaDainian Tomlinson Classic, as an homage to the former Trojan running back who excelled as both a college and NFL player on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now Waco ISD has a couple more history-honoring projects on the docket. Love said that the athletic department is in the planning stages of partnering with Andrew Billings on a future powerlifting meet and summer camp. Billings won a state powerlifting championship in 2013, breaking Mark Henry’s 22-year-old state record for most total weight lifted with 2,010, a record that has since been broken. Billings went on to play football for both Baylor and the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’re going to try to get a powerlifting meet going,” Love said. “We used to do them all the time, but kind of got away from it. We’re going to get that going again. Before we do, I’ve already talked to (Billings) about that, and he’s willing to sponsor that.”