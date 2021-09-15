High school notebook: Waco ISD naming booth for Butch

For the first 20 years of Waco ISD Stadium’s existence, Butch Henry served as the voice of the press box.

Henry, the color analyst on the televised Waco ISD Game of the Week, offered up his homespun descriptions of the gridiron action, which were in turn broadcast live within the press box. Media members, scouts and stadium workers chuckled along as Henry put his spin on the game.

So it’s a perfect fit that Waco ISD is christening the stadium’s broadcast booth in Henry’s honor.

Henry, who died last summer, voiced the Waco ISD Game of the Week from the stadium’s opening in 2000 through the 2019 season. Before that, he was on the broadcast team for games at Paul Tyson Field.

“You know how everyone felt about Butch Henry,” Waco ISD athletic director Ed Love said. “He was so well-liked. This is just the right thing to do.”

Love said the school district will hold a naming ceremony for the Butch Henry Broadcast Booth during the Waco High vs. Midway game on Oct. 15.

Lark Smith joined Henry on the Game of the Week broadcast team in the 2000s and continues as the play-by-play man. He said his longtime partner in the booth was a true Central Texas sports insider.