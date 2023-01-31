High school notebook: Weather wreaks havoc on area schedule (again)

Basketball may be an indoor sport but teams across the area have also been affected by the icy weather making its seemingly annual trip through the Lone Star State. Having faced the same situation in recent years, coaches and administrators across the region have worked together a plan of action.

Tuesday night games have been rescheduled as schools in Central Texas plan to play back-to-back contests at the end of the week. In Class 4A's District 23, which includes Connally, La Vega, China Spring, Gatesville, Salado and Robinson, games have been moved to Thursday and will be varsity only with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys following at 6:15.

The Cougars will host the Pirates on Thursday and traveling to Robinson on Friday. La Vega then hosts Connally on Friday, after the Cadets take on Gatesville on Thursday. The Rockets host Salado on Thursday.

The competition in this particular district has ramped up as it nears the end of the season, particularly on the girls’ side. While La Vega holds the top position and is projected to finish that way, the final week of play holds a lot of weight for the final district standings.

“It’s awful,” China Spring girls head coach Kristi Mize said of the weather. “It’s awful because these are so important for everybody. The Friday game is big for Robinson and us, and the Thursday game is big for Robinson and Salado. … Going back-to-back is hard because you have to get out there and give it all on one night and you have to turn around and do it again the next night. So it's tough, it's going to be tough.”

On the boys’ side, the competition is just as tough, but has a bit more time to shape out than the girls. Connally leads the pack with Gatesville right behind and La Vega in third with China Spring, Salado and Robinson rounding out the standings in that order.

“Our district is tough. It's every night anybody can go down everybody can be beat,” said La Vega boys head coach William Cartwright. “Connally’s sitting at the top where they haven't lost the game, but everybody's fighting tooth and nail and trying to figure out a way to get a win and create some kind of space in between.”

In District 19-3A, where the Lorena boys sit at the top at 9-0, Tuesday night’s matchup has moved to Saturday. The Friday night slate will remain as planned with the Leopards traveling to Academy but the game against Rockdale will be played Saturday, with the girls taking the court at 2 p.m. and the boys at 3:15 in a varsity only contest at Lorena.

The changes have not only affected when games will be played but also when teams will be able to practice.

“That's something we actually talked about yesterday before practice started,” said Lorena boys head coach Matt Jackson. “We don’t know what this week’s going to hold, so we said, ‘Make sure to have the best practice so if the next time we see each other is getting on the court, we’re ready to go.’”

Victory Bowl player reveal planned



Participants for the 2023 Victory Bowl will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday in a press conference held by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Athletes from 100 schools over 12 Central Texas counties were selected following nominations by high school coaches or sponsors following the 2022 football and volleyball seasons and the 2023 spring season. Final roster selections were made by this year's coaching staffs and will include 92 football players, 24 volleyball players, 20 cheerleaders, 36 baseball players, 30 softball players and 32 basketball players.

This is the 15th Victory Bowl for football and cheer, the 10th for volleyball, eighth for baseball and softball and second for basketball. The basketball games will be played on Thursday, June 1 at China Spring while the baseball and softball games will take place on Friday, June 2 at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton. The volleyball and football matches will be played in Waco on Saturday, June 3.

Participants will take part in three days of practice, fellowship and community practice while staying with host families in Belton, China Spring and Waco beginning on May 31.

Signing Day ceremonies pushed back

Moms are always among the proudest people on National Signing Day, but Mother Nature doesn’t care and she’s throwing her weight around.

Wednesday marks the first day of the spring signing period for football, and while Central Texas should again produce a host of signees, most won’t hold their ceremonies on Signing Day due to the icy weather.

Several schools have postponed their ceremonies to different days. Midway, Connally and Marlin plan to hold their signings on Thursday, West and La Vega are planning Friday events, Robinson will hold a ceremony on Monday morning, and Lorena and University have postponed their ceremonies until Feb. 8. Crawford and Waco High were still formulating plans for their postponed events.

As of Tuesday afternoon, China Spring was still planning to hold a signing ceremony for eight athletes on Wednesday if school was not canceled. If China Spring ISD does cancel Wednesday classes, they’ll hold the ceremony on Thursday.

Temple soccer's Ortiz reaches milestone

Put Eric Ortiz in the record books in ink.

The Temple senior soccer forward became the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer recently when he netted his 83rd career goal.

It’s been quite a journey to get to this point, but Ortiz has remained a consistent scoring force throughout his high school tenure. Last year he won District 12-6A MVP and first-team Super Centex honors while kicking an area-leading 33 goals to go along with 15 assists.

In the game in which he reached the career milestone, Ortiz thumped a whopping seven goals in a 9-0 Wildcat shutout of Shoemaker. That’s certainly one way to break a record.