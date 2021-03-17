High school notebook: West's lifters poised to hoist some state hardware

Of course, at first they might look at Harralson like he’s talking a foreign language. Powerlifting wasn’t anywhere near the radar of Willis when the coach approached her as an eighth grader about joining the team in high school.

“He thought I’d be a good contender for it, and just to try something new,” Willis said. “And I told him no at first, it wasn’t really my thing, lifting. Then last year he wanted to take me to one meet, and I tried it out, absolutely loved it. And I’ve just been doing it ever since.”

Similarly, Hall said she had zero interest in powerlifting before Harralson’s sales pitch. She’s still not sure what convinced the coach that she’d have potential, but she’s glad that he sought her out.

“I have no idea (why he approached me), because I was not very good from the start, not at all. I’ve built up so much from the beginning,” Hall said. “I like him a lot more than any of the other coaches. He doesn’t make you do anything you don’t want to do, but he pushes you like he should.”

Even while the girls admit to motivating one another, they said that they definitely draw inspiration and encouragement from Harralson.