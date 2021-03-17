High school notebook: West's lifters poised to hoist some state hardware

WEST — If you really need a lift, don’t call Uber. Consider the West Heavy Duty Hauling Company.
Otherwise known as the West girls powerlifting team.
They’ll do the heavy lifting for you, that’s for sure. But they’ve got a job to do first before they can get around to picking you up. It involves hopefully hoisting a load of heavy hardware home from this weekend’s Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championships in Corpus Christi.
The Lady Trojans will send five athletes to the state meet, which for them in the Class 3A division begins on Thursday. It’s a mighty strong group, both in quantity and quality.
“We’re a great program, and last year we qualified (six) people for state, and unfortunately COVID happened,” said junior Kylee Schroeder. “We would have placed at state for a fact as a team. The fact that five of us are still here and qualifying is amazing. Honestly, we’re a family. We bring each other up, we work together and we push each other to be better, because we want to see each other thrive.”
Schroeder will compete in the 114-pound division after winning the regional title earlier this month in Dublin. West’s Jenna Maler (181-pound division) and Hunter Klish (132) also snatched regional championships, while Lainey Willis and Baylee Hall both punched their tickets to state in the 105-pound class.
All will face some robust challengers at state. But could it be any more competitive than what unfolds during their workouts at the West weight room? Those practice sessions are nearly as intense as any meet.
“We’re always pushing each other to do better. We’re always, ‘Put more weight on the bar! Do more of this! Run harder!’” Maler said.
Klish kind of revels in being the mouthpiece of the team. She’s prone to getting in the ears of her teammates and, ahem, loudly encouraging them to push that weight up.
“I like to pick Kylee about being weak, but it makes her stronger,” Klish said. “Jenna, too, and Baylee. I like to pick on them, and then they lift more.”
The brains behind West’s lifting operation is Steve Harralson. The veteran powerlifting coach said he hasn’t had to do much to stoke his athletes’ competitive fire this season. It was this time a year ago when he had to make brutally tough phone calls to each of his six state qualifiers to let them know that the state meet wasn’t going to happen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That missed opportunity has weighed heavy on the West girls' minds all year, as well as the team’s three 2020 seniors who have since graduated.
But it hasn’t anchored them down. Rather, it’s lifted them up.
“All year they’ve been motivated. They want to go back,” Harralson said. “Because to them, they don’t get a lot of respect. And they want the respect. Because to them, people don’t look at powerlifting as a sport. But it is. I don’t know too many boys who can come in and squat 375, close to 400 pounds. … How many boys do you know who can come in and do that? To them, it means a lot. It means a lot to represent the school.”
Indeed, 375 amounts to Maler’s season best in the squat. She’s targeting a lift of 400 pounds at state. She quit the softball team this year so she could concentrate on powerlifting, and she’s proud to chalk up another state berth. It carries on a family tradition, as Maler’s late uncle was a former state-qualifying lifter.
But not all the girls have that kind of family connection to the weight room. Harralson acts as much as a recruiter as a coach. Not recruiting from other school districts, mind you, but he’ll scout out West students when they’re middle school, searching for that competitive spark that would serve them well in the weight room.
“I’ll just walk around and talk to them, ‘Have you thought about powerlifting?’” Harralson said. “They might be in the seventh grade. I’ve already talked to a seventh grader (this year). I talk to every single one of them, because most middle school girls will listen to you. They listen. If you say they’re doing something wrong, they correct it. Because they want to be good. I think I recruited every single one of them.”
Of course, at first they might look at Harralson like he’s talking a foreign language. Powerlifting wasn’t anywhere near the radar of Willis when the coach approached her as an eighth grader about joining the team in high school.
“He thought I’d be a good contender for it, and just to try something new,” Willis said. “And I told him no at first, it wasn’t really my thing, lifting. Then last year he wanted to take me to one meet, and I tried it out, absolutely loved it. And I’ve just been doing it ever since.”
Similarly, Hall said she had zero interest in powerlifting before Harralson’s sales pitch. She’s still not sure what convinced the coach that she’d have potential, but she’s glad that he sought her out.
“I have no idea (why he approached me), because I was not very good from the start, not at all. I’ve built up so much from the beginning,” Hall said. “I like him a lot more than any of the other coaches. He doesn’t make you do anything you don’t want to do, but he pushes you like he should.”
Even while the girls admit to motivating one another, they said that they definitely draw inspiration and encouragement from Harralson.
“We have an amazing coach. He doesn’t force us to do anything,” Klish said. “He wants this for us. And it just makes us want it. We’re not like, ‘Oh, I have to get this or I’m not going to be good.’ Instead, it’s like, ‘If I get this, Coach is proud for me. If I don’t get it, he’s still proud for me.’”
That doesn’t mean Harralson or the Lady Trojans are satisfied with any old result. They’re eager to belly up to the bar and shove some of these other state-qualifying teams out of their way.
“Today I was looking at it, because that’s what I do on conference (period),” Harralson said. “I’m not going to say first place, but if we go in there and do what we’re supposed to do, we can be in the top three. Will it happen? You never know. Things happen. But they have the ability to be in the top three in Class 3A. And it’s about them. … It’s never about me. It’s about them. I can only put the workouts for them, they have to do it.”
Abdallah, Central Texas represent at powerlifting regionals
China Spring’s Emmanuel Abdallah isn’t just one of the top running backs in the state. He’s one of the best powerlifters, too.
Abdallah had a 535-pound squat, 310-pound bench press and 525-pound deadlift on his way to a 1,370-pound total in winning the regional title in his 181-pound division at the regional meet last weekend in Smithville.
Abdallah was one of a dozen Centex lifters to claim regional championships on their way to qualifying for state. Other winners include La Vega’s Devin Smith, Gatesville’s Ryan Smiley, Cameron Yoe’s Eduardo Gil, West’s Billy Gann, China Spring’s Sergio Watkins, Troy’s Brady Bearden, Bruceville-Eddy’s Isrrael Rosas and Hunter Carter, Bosqueville’s Larson Hoffmeyer and Jagger Summa, and Crawford’s Jake Knuppel.
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet is scheduled for March 26-27 in Abilene.
Troy hires Hermesmeyer as new AD/HFC
Troy ISD announced the hiring of Stephen Hermesmeyer as its new head football coach and athletic director this week.
Hermesmeyer takes over the Trojans after spending the past nine seasons as head football coach at Comanche. He also had a stint as the leader of the Winters Blizzards from 2008-11, and owns an 84-64 career coaching record.
Hermesmeyer replaces Ronnie Porter at Troy. Porter announced he was stepping down in January to spend more time with his family. Hermesmeyer inherits a Troy football program that went 5-5 and missed the playoffs in 2020, but is only two seasons removed from a 12-2 campaign that ended in the Region III-3A final.
Centex area well-represented in softball, baseball polls
All over the diamond, Central Texas teams are sparkling, as plenty of them are showing up in the state’s softball and baseball polls.
In softball, Teague is off to an 11-3 start to the season and ranked No. 2 by the Texas Girls Coaches Association in Class 3A. The Lady Lions are joined the 3A rankings by No. 12 Troy.
Perennial power Crawford is No. 10 in the 2A softball rankings, followed by district rival Bosqueville at No. 11. Those two teams will meet again on April 2. Valley Mills comes in at No. 23 in the poll.
First-year program Lake Belton sits No. 10 in Class 4A, and those rankings also include Lorena at No. 25 even though the Lady Leopards dipped to 3A in the most recent realignment. In Class 6A, Midway is off to a solid start to the season and ranked No. 17 in the state.
In the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s state rankings, Troy stands out as the highest-ranked local team at No. 2 in Class 3A. Lorena sits at No. 9 in 3A.
District rivals Bosqueville and Valley Mills both crack the top 10 in 2A, with the Bulldogs sitting at No. 4 and the Eagles at No. 7. In 1A, Abbott (No. 6) and Hubbard (No. 8) are both state-ranked.
And in Class 4A, China Spring’s strong 9-3-2 record against some hefty competition has been rewarded with a No. 4 state ranking.