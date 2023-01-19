High school notebook: Woodard, Hyde grateful for Victory Bowl opportunity

La Vega’s Don Hyde and West’s David Woodard have been part of the Super Centex Victory Bowl before but this year they’ll be heading up the Blue and Red teams, respectively.

“You know, it's exciting,” Woodard said. “I was able to help one year, about seven or eight years ago, and it's a really rewarding experience. It's fun to be around those kids and the opportunities that they have. And so to be the head coach, it's really exciting. I think what's exciting about it, as well is getting to work with my own staff again, and us all to be able to work with those kids.”

Hyde, who took part of the Victory Bowl in 2013 when his predecessor at La Vega, Willie Williams, served as head coach, echoed the sentiment.

“It's a big honor,” Hyde said. “I mean, I did it as a defensive coordinator in 2013 and now I can do it as head coach. I’m grateful to the FCA for choosing me to do so.”

In previous years, coaches from other schools have been selected to be part of the Victory Bowl coaching staffs, but this year West and Woodard will be joined by their own. This will make preparation a little bit easier come game day.

“Logistically, it's easier because the guys that I will bring to coach with me already know what we do,” Hyde said. “So I know in previous years, when Coach Williams did it in ‘13 and I went with him as one of his coaches, then we had other coaches, and so we spent a couple of days teaching them what we wanted to do as a staff and what we wanted to do scheme-wise. Now everybody shows up on the first day able to understand what we're doing scheme-wise. I think it'll make the game be a little cleaner, to be honest.”

After wrapping up his fifth season at La Vega, Hyde holds a 51-17 record as the Pirates’ head coach while up the interstate, Woodard has totaled a 79-40 record after 10 seasons as head coach of the Trojans.

Woodard expects the Blue team to be “really, really well coached.”

“Those guys, they do an unbelievable job over there and the success that they had speaks for itself, and so I'm looking forward to an exciting game,” Woodard said. “I think both teams will be really well-prepared and hopefully you know, we can work hard enough and the Red team find a way to come out on top.”

Hyde also noted Woodard’s work at West and said the best part of the Victory Bowl will be getting to coach the kids.

“Woodard has done a great job over the years. They have a great program,” Hyde said. “At the end of the day it’s not really going to be about a challenge. It’s going to be about getting out there and getting around the kids and operating within the guidelines of what the FCA wants us to do. Basically get out there and have fun and for it for the right reasons.”

The 15th Annual Victory Bowl Football Game will take place on June 3rd at Waco ISD Stadium.

Goats herd sweet upset of Mexia

Groesbeck’s boys basketball team scored arguably its biggest win of the season with a 66-61 upset over ninth-ranked Mexia on Tuesday night.

Suddenly, the District 20-3A standings just grew a lot more interesting.

The Goats improved to 13-11 overall and 3-3 in the district with the win over their longtime rival, and are tied for fourth in the district with Buffalo, behind Franklin (5-0), Mexia (5-1) and Fairfield (4-2).

Perhaps this big breakthrough win over the Blackcats will help restore some of the glory Groesbeck was able to accumulate last season, when the Goats won 20 games and went three rounds deep in the playoffs before falling to Lorena, 56-52.

Meanwhile, Mexia (20-6 overall) should be fine. The Blackcats, led by high-scoring senior guard Landon Anderson, lost for the first time in the past seven games and are averaging just under 69 points per game on the season.

Reicher's Moore gathers Built Tough honor

Football season is over, but the awards are still rolling in, and Bishop Reicher’s Triton Moore nabbed one this week.

Moore was named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week in the private school division back in Week 9 of the 2022 season. The junior defensive lineman amassed 12 tackles, five tackles for losses and four sacks in a 30-29 loss to Tyler T.K. Gorman.

The folks from Ford swung by Reicher on Tuesday to present Moore with his plaque. On the season, Moore had 33 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Cougars' Salazar commits to Angelo State

One of China Spring’s top defenders made his college choice known this week.

China Spring defensive lineman Greg Salazar (6-1, 270) committed to Angelo State, and plans to finalize that pledge on National Signing Day on Feb. 1. As a senior in the 2022 season, Salazar plowed his way to 140 tackles, 10 tackles for losses and a sack for the Class 4A Division I state champion Cougars. He was the District 5-4A Div. I Defensive MVP and a first-team Super Centex performer.