High school playoff roundup: La Vega girls ousted by Hardin-Jefferson again

LUFKIN — La Vega’s nemesis struck again.

No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson ousted the sixth-ranked Lady Pirates from the state playoffs for the second straight year on Friday night. Last year, La Vega came within a win of reaching the state tournament, while this time it’ll fall two wins short, as the powerful Hawks claimed a 69-53 win in the Region III-4A semifinals.

The loss was the first for La Vega (32-5) since December, ending a 13-game winning streak. The Lady Pirates had stormed through the playoffs prior to this one, winning three games by a combined 154 points.

Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) claimed its 17th straight win, and will play for the regional title and another state tournament berth on Saturday.

BOYS

Connally 62, La Grange 40

GEORGETOWN — It’s on to the third round for the 13th-ranked Cadets, as they gave a rugged defensive effort to stop La Grange in the 4A area playoffs.

Connally (30-3) advances to meet Center in next week’s regional quarterfinals.