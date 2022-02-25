High school playoff roundup: La Vega girls ousted by Hardin-Jefferson again

LUFKIN — La Vega’s nemesis struck again.
No. 2-ranked Hardin-Jefferson ousted the sixth-ranked Lady Pirates from the state playoffs for the second straight year on Friday night. Last year, La Vega came within a win of reaching the state tournament, while this time it’ll fall two wins short, as the powerful Hawks claimed a 69-53 win in the Region III-4A semifinals.
The loss was the first for La Vega (32-5) since December, ending a 13-game winning streak. The Lady Pirates had stormed through the playoffs prior to this one, winning three games by a combined 154 points.
Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) claimed its 17th straight win, and will play for the regional title and another state tournament berth on Saturday.
BOYS
Connally 62, La Grange 40
GEORGETOWN — It’s on to the third round for the 13th-ranked Cadets, as they gave a rugged defensive effort to stop La Grange in the 4A area playoffs.
Connally (30-3) advances to meet Center in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
Connally had the deepest playoff run of any Central Texas boys’ basketball team in 2021, and is looking to make it back to familiar territory at the regional tournament.
La Vega 60, Burnet 27
BELTON — They call themselves the Runnin’ Pirates, and No. 16 La Vega zipped right past Burnet in the Class 4A area playoffs at Belton High School.
David McKnight scored a game-best 23 points in the win for the Pirates, and Randy Woolf Jr. provided his usual all-around contributions with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
La Vega (28-5) will draw Austin LBJ in the regional quarterfinals next week.
Groesbeck 55, Whitney 48
The Goats used a 24-point fourth quarter to leave Whitney behind and keep their nice playoff run going, winning their Class 3A area-round matchup at University High School.
Groesbeck (20-13) got 15 points from Lamodrick Greer and 12 from Allen Lewis in tallying the win. Whitney actually led 32-31 going to the fourth, but the Goats made the big buckets they needed down the stretch.
Groesbeck advances to the 3A regional quarterfinals to face Lorena in an all-Central Texas matchup.
Whitney (22-14) got a game-high 24 points from sophomore guard Jairdyn Anderson in the defeat, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
Lorena 59, Crockett 54
JEWETT — The 11th-ranked Leopards outlasted the 12th-ranked Bulldogs in the Region III-3A area playoffs at Leon High School.
Lorena (22-13) moves on to the regional quarterfinals and a date with surging Groesbeck next week, as the Leopards try to reach the regional tournament at Midway for a second straight year.