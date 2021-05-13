High school playoff roundup: Midway flashes power to square softball series

BRYAN — The third-ranked Midway softball team had back-to-back three-run innings as the Pantherettes bounced back to take Game 2 over Bryan with a 9-5 victory on Thursday night in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals best-of-3 series at Lady Viking Field.

Bryan broke Midway's 20-game win streak with a 7-3 win on Wednesday thanks to a six-run second inning. But the Pantherettes had no trouble showing off their power at the plate to force a Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday back at Midway.

Midway took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the fifth on a trio of big hits. Kelsey Mathis hit a triple deep into right field to bring home Kaitlin Powers, who led off the inning and reached on a Bryan error. Maddie Pfleging's sacrifice fly then brought in Mathis before Charlee Yourman hit a homer to left field to close the scoring.

The Lady Vikings added a run in the bottom of the fifth off a double to center field from Kylie Hernandez, but starter Alex Earhart escaped the inning and stranded two runners with two consecutive strikeouts, which earned her praise from the packed stands.

Midway brought in three runs in the sixth, including one from Macy Pick on Rori Deeger's sac fly with the bases loaded. Yourman slammed a two-run double to center to bring in two more runs for a 8-4 lead.