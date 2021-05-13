High school playoff roundup: Midway flashes power to square softball series

BRYAN — The third-ranked Midway softball team had back-to-back three-run innings as the Pantherettes bounced back to take Game 2 over Bryan with a 9-5 victory on Thursday night in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals best-of-3 series at Lady Viking Field.
Bryan broke Midway's 20-game win streak with a 7-3 win on Wednesday thanks to a six-run second inning. But the Pantherettes had no trouble showing off their power at the plate to force a Game 3 at 6 p.m. Friday back at Midway.
Midway took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the fifth on a trio of big hits. Kelsey Mathis hit a triple deep into right field to bring home Kaitlin Powers, who led off the inning and reached on a Bryan error. Maddie Pfleging's sacrifice fly then brought in Mathis before Charlee Yourman hit a homer to left field to close the scoring.
The Lady Vikings added a run in the bottom of the fifth off a double to center field from Kylie Hernandez, but starter Alex Earhart escaped the inning and stranded two runners with two consecutive strikeouts, which earned her praise from the packed stands.
Midway brought in three runs in the sixth, including one from Macy Pick on Rori Deeger's sac fly with the bases loaded. Yourman slammed a two-run double to center to bring in two more runs for a 8-4 lead.
Rori Deeger added an insurance run in the seventh off a double from Hailey Blake as Midway capitilized on Bryan's pitching change in the top of the inning from Jessica Adams to Kaedyn Filburn. Adams led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to centerfield to make it 9-5.
Earhart, who relieved Blake in Game 1, pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, allowing five runs, 10 hits and a walk.
Powers went 2 for 4 and fired a two-run double in the third to give Midway its first lead of the game at 2-0. The Lady Vikings answered back with five runs in three innings to get within 5-4 to start the sixth. Jacque Adams tied it in the third with a two-run double and Hernandez added another run in the fourth with a solo homer to left field before her double in the fifth.
Italy 5, Bosqueville 0: In Whitney, the Lady Gladiators broke the game open with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third and grabbed a Game 1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Italy pitcher Emily Janek struck out nine as she tossed a complete-game shutout.
Game 2 of the series will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday back in Whitney. If Bosqueville wins Game 2, Game 3 will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Whitney.
Academy 1, West 0: In Little River-Academy, Bumblebees pitcher Molly VandenBout shut down the West offense to lead Academy to a series-opening win.
VandenBout also accounted for the game’s only run with a home run to center in the bottom of the first inning.
The series shifts to West on Friday. Game 2 will begin at 6 p.m. If West wins, Game 3 will follow immediately.
Baseball
China Spring 11, Taylor 1: At Lake Belton High School, China Spring kept the offensive pressure on the Ducks and cruised to a run-rule win to start the area round series.
Trace Necessary and Mason Kirk each drove in three runs to fuel the Cougars, who scored in all but one at-bat.
China Spring starting pitcher Kolby Killough went the distance on the mound. He struck out seven, walked one and gave up one run in six innings.
Game 2 will be back at Lake Belton High School starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. If Taylor wins, Game 3 will immediately follow Game 2.
Rockwall 4, Midway 3: In Rockwall, the Yellowjackets squashed a Midway rally in the top of the seventh inning to preserve a Game 1 victory.
After Midway scored a run in the top of the first, Rockwall answered with three runs in its first at-bat.
The Yellowjackets tacked on a run in the bottom of the third. The Panthers didn’t get on the board again until they plated two runs in the top of the seventh. But Rockwall recorded the final out with runners on first and second.
The series comes to Midway for Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Friday. If the Panthers win, Game 3 will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Midlothian.
Crawford 10, Wortham 0; Crawford 17, Wortham 1: In Waxahachie, the Crawford Pirates double dipped Wortham and clinched the area round series.
In the deciding Game 2, Crawford rallied for four runs in the top of the first and seven more in the top of the second to take control.
Pirates pitcher Tanner Merenda quieted the Wortham bats in the second game. He struck out 11 while scattering three hits and two walks.
Crawford starter Whitten Weems held Wortham to two hits in six shutout innings in the first game.
The Pirates move on to face the Italy-Valley Mills winner in the Region II-2A quarterfinals.