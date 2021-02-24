High school playoffs: Connally's defensiveness snuffs out Salado, 42-37

“We tried to mix it up some, tried to get them out of their flow,” Snell said.

Connally raced out to a 15-8 lead in the second quarter, but Salado came roaring back. Guard Josh Goings, the Eagles’ bread and butter, busted a 3 to tie the game at 17 with just over two minutes left in the half, but Webb and Jelani McDonald scored in the paint to put the Cadets up by four at the half.

“(Goings) is so good, they were finding ways to get him the ball,” Snell said. “We lost sight of him a lot times.”

The third saw Goings get going even more, dropping eight and giving the Eagles their first lead since it was 2-0 in the first on a made free throw halfway through the quarter. Nobles’ slick, spinning layup and a Gaither free throw cut the Eagles’ lead down to one heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cadets saved their best all-around eight minutes of the game for the fourth quarter, holding Salado to just three made buckets and a couple of free throws. A 6-0 run put Connally up for good, with the Cadets making eight free throws to put this one on ice. Gaither was of course a part of the final run, scoring four of his team-high 10 points when the Cadets needed it most.

The always gritty Tyler Webb added nine points. Black and Nobles added seven each.