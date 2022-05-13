High school playoffs: Jones' spotless pitching sparks Crawford past Italy

It wasn’t quite the run-scoring outburst that the No. 1-ranked Crawford Lady Pirates showed in their first game against Italy, but then again, it didn’t need to be.

Crawford’s Kenzie Jones dialed up a pitching gem in the circle, sparking the Lady Pirates to a 4-0 win over seventh-ranked Italy to lead her team to a Class 2A regional quarterfinal series sweep at Waco ISD’s Softball Complex.

The junior right-hander had it working from the outset, as she had Italy’s batters fishing and coming up empty. Jones finished with 12 strikeouts on the night.

“Kenzie pitched great,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “We needed it.”

Indeed, Italy showed no ill effects of Crawford’s 20-2 rout in the first game on Wednesday. The Gladiators’ Emily Janek kept Crawford’s hitters off-balance herself much of the game.

“They’re a really good team, a team we beat in the regional final last year that didn’t graduate one kid,” Allen said. “We knew it was going to be a heck of a battle. When we won that first game like we did I said, ‘Oh, y’all. This isn’t the right team.’ Tonight was what I expected we’d get, I figured it might be 1-0 or 2-0.”

Crawford (30-2) broke through with a Taylor Gohlke sacrifice fly in the fourth. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Kylie Ray smoked a big solo home run for a 2-0 lead, sending the Lady Pirate portion of the rollicking, standing-only crowd into a frenzy.

Crawford later added two more on a seeing-eye two-run knock from Addi Goldenberg.

The Lady Pirates, who are looking for their third straight state tournament trip and sixth in school history, will meet the winner of Archer City and Muenster in next week’s regional semifinals.

Midway 6, Wylie 2

MIDLOTHIAN — Midway grabbed the lead in the fifth inning to stay, finishing off a Class 6A regional quarterfinal sweep over Wylie.

The Pantherettes (30-6) had won the opener, 11-1, on Thursday. They’ll advance to face the winner of The Woodlands and Grand Oaks in next week’s regional semis.

BASEBALL

Lorena 7, Caldwell 0

GEORGETOWN — It’s been quite a year for Lorena’s athletic department, so why not keep it going? The Leopard baseball team closed out a Class 3A area-round sweep of the Hornets on Friday at Georgetown’s East View High School.

Lorena (24-3) has gotten brilliant pitching throughout the playoffs thus far and has not allowed a run in the playoffs. That includes 10-0 and 8-0 wins over Kemp in the bi-district round and now 1-0 and 7-0 victories over Caldwell in round two.

The Leopards will play Cameron Yoe in an all-Central Texas regional quarterfinal matchup next week.

Rockwall 4, Midway 0

ROCKWALL — Rockwall stonewalled Midway’s hitters for a season-ending shutout.

The Yellowjackets’ blanking of the Panthers put a close to their Class 6A area-round series, after Midway had also lost Thursday’s opener, 5-2. The Panthers, who were co-District 11-6A champs, close out their year with a 21-11-1 record.