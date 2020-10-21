High school preview capsule: Midway at Mansfield

Midway (0-2) at Mansfield (1-2)

Radio: ESPN Central Texas 1660 AM

Streaming: Midway Panthers on YouTube

Breakdown: Midway coach Jeff Hulme returns to Mansfield, where he spent eight years as the head coach before taking over the same role in Hewitt in 2016.

“The seniors now were in seventh grade my last season,” Hulme said. “I saw them play a little bit of middle school football.”

Hulme is wary of one of those seniors — QB Hunt Young, who is in his third season as the Tigers’ starter. Young passed for 1,199 and nine touchdowns in 2019 as Mansfield posted a 4-6 record. He’s on his way to surpassing those numbers as he has already thrown for 473 yards and four TDs through three games this fall.

Midway had a week off to prepare for this Thursday night game. It also helped the Panthers get healthy and better prepared at the quarterback position. Hulme said the program was down to one QB on its varsity, JV and freshman teams. But junior Sam Battle has recovered from an injury and has taken over the varsity backup role behind starter Garrett Childers.

The Panthers started to find their offensive rhythm in a 27-24 loss to South Grand Prairie the last time out. Midway’s best bet to continue that trend is to get the ball to receivers Jaylon Gibson and Zach Stewart and running back Jaden Johnson in open field.