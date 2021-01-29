High school roundup: La Vega boys bounce back strong, whip Mexia

When you rattle the Pirates’ ship, they usually come back with ferocity and plunder your land.

Mexia found itself in the unfortunate position of being squarely in La Vega’s highly motivated crosshairs on Friday. The 19th-ranked Pirates recovered from their first district loss in a mighty way, sailing past the Blackcats, 82-56.

La Vega (11-3 overall, 5-1 in District 18-4A) was coming off a heartbreaking 69-68 defeat at Madisonville on Tuesday. But on this night, the Pirates made sure it wouldn’t come down to such dramatics.

They zipped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter, and never really were threatened. Randy Woolf Jr. poured in 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Marcus Willis Jr. chipped in 21 points and eight helpers in the win for La Vega.

Landon Anderson scored 15 points for Mexia. The Blackcats were a playoff team a year ago, but haven’t won in six district contests in 2021.

La Vega will host rival Connally on Tuesday in a matchup of Top 25 teams. The Pirates stopped the Cadets, 53-45, in their first meeting on Jan. 15.

Madisonville 78, Robinson 54

The Mustangs picked up their third straight district win, dusting Robinson in 18-4A action.