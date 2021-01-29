High school roundup: La Vega boys bounce back strong, whip Mexia

When you rattle the Pirates’ ship, they usually come back with ferocity and plunder your land.
Mexia found itself in the unfortunate position of being squarely in La Vega’s highly motivated crosshairs on Friday. The 19th-ranked Pirates recovered from their first district loss in a mighty way, sailing past the Blackcats, 82-56.
La Vega (11-3 overall, 5-1 in District 18-4A) was coming off a heartbreaking 69-68 defeat at Madisonville on Tuesday. But on this night, the Pirates made sure it wouldn’t come down to such dramatics.
They zipped out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter, and never really were threatened. Randy Woolf Jr. poured in 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Marcus Willis Jr. chipped in 21 points and eight helpers in the win for La Vega.
Landon Anderson scored 15 points for Mexia. The Blackcats were a playoff team a year ago, but haven’t won in six district contests in 2021.
La Vega will host rival Connally on Tuesday in a matchup of Top 25 teams. The Pirates stopped the Cadets, 53-45, in their first meeting on Jan. 15.
Madisonville 78, Robinson 54
The Mustangs picked up their third straight district win, dusting Robinson in 18-4A action.
Madisonville (14-7, 4-2), which tallied a huge upset of La Vega Tuesday, completed the season sweep of the Rockets. They sit a game behind La Vega in the 18-4A standings, tied with Connally and China Spring for second.
Jacob Jaro did all he could in the loss for Robinson (8-12, 1-5), scoring 28 points. Casen Mahan added 17.
China Spring 53, No. 22 Connally 42
Smooth senior guard Eli Stephens navigated his way to a game-best 27 points to propel the Cougars to an upset of the 22nd-ranked Cadets.
The hard-fought win by China Spring (12-9, 4-2) creates a logjam for second place in District 18-4A between the Cougars, Cadets and Madisonville. Stephens, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, stepped up again, scoring 12 of his team’s 16 fourth-quarter points. Coltin Locking chipped in nine points on the night for the Cougars.
Tyler Webb topped Connally (17-4, 4-2) with 21 points and Kobe Black added nine.
GIRLS
China Spring 69, Connally 40
China Spring topped 20 points in each of the first two quarters as the district-leading Lady Cougars punished the Lady Cadets.
Brylee Smith delivered again, scoring a team-high 21 points for China Spring (15-6, 7-1). The win was the seventh straight the Lady Cougars after a two-point loss to La Vega to open up district play.
Mochieyveon Hobbs scooted her way to 13 points, and Kayla Peoples banged in a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 13 as well. Riley Shoots tallied nine, while Lily Reynolds came off the bench for eight.