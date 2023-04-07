KATY — Lorena’s goal-oriented soccer season continues.

The Lady Leopards pushed through a quintet of scores in defeating Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 5-1, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Friday at Legacy Stadium. That sends Lorena (22-3-3) on to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final against Lumberton, a 3-0 winner over Bay City in Friday’s other semifinal.

This matches the deepest playoff run in program history, but the Lady Leopards aren’t ready to stop here. One more win and they’ll advance to next week’s UIL state tournament in Georgetown.

Friday’s regional semifinal clash marked Lorena’s second meeting with LCM on the season. The Lady Leopards also faced the Bears at the Salado Tournament way back in January, winning 5-3.

This second encounter also went Lorena’s way, as the Lady Leopards passed the ball sharply and executed their attacks with efficiency. Gretchen Marek punched in two goals to lead the Lorena attack, while Yuri Lopez, Emma Porter and Catalina Turner added one goal apiece.

For the playoffs, Lorena has now outscored its opponents by a combined score of 30-3.

Lorena’s last trip to the regional final came in 2019, when the current crop of seniors were in the eighth grade. That year the Lady Leopards lost to Lumberton, 1-0, in overtime under previous Lorena coach Ann Burnside.

It’s a new era and a whole new set of players for both teams, but Lorena would obviously love nothing more than to get some long-awaited program payback.

“They know we’ve been here before,” Lorena coach Noah Rolf said this week. It was 2019, they made it as far as the regional final. Lorena is just a hard-fighting school. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes, saw a lot of success this year and especially last year, winning the Lone Star Cup. I think they know there’s a standard there and we do our best to live up to that standard, and just work hard.”

Belton 2, Port Neches-Groves 1

HUMBLE — Because of a very good (Makenna) Morrow, Belton will live to see tomorrow.

The Lady Tigers used a pair of goals from Makenna Morrow to vanquish PNG in the Region III-5A semifinals on Friday at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium.

That sends Belton (21-4-1) on to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional championship game against unbeaten Georgetown (24-0-3). If the Lady Tigers can win that one, they’ll advance to the UIL state tournament in Georgetown next week for just the second time in school history and the first time since 2000.

Just over two minutes into the match, Morrow made the most of a breakaway opportunity to score and put Belton up, 1-0. But PNG fought back, tying the score at 1 with a goal just in front of the net at the 21:14 mark of the first half. That marked Belton’s first surrendered goal since a 3-1 win over Lake Belton on Feb. 3.

Belton didn’t sweat it, though, as Morrow cashed in with a second goal about seven minutes later. Neither team scored in the second half, allowing the Lady Tigers to advance.

Morrow pushed her season goal total to 57 and her career number to 144, both Belton records.