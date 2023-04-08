KATY — For the Lorena girls soccer team, there was no chopping down Lumberton.

The tradition-rich Lady Raiders silenced Lorena, 3-0, in the Region III-4A final on Saturday at Katy ISD’s Legacy Stadium.

Lorena (22-4-3) was trying to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history, but will have to settle for a still-sensational season that matched the program’s deepest run. Lumberton (21-2-1) moves on to next week’s UIL state tournament for the third time in the past five seasons.

Lorena entered this match with one of the most prolific offenses in the state. It had outscored its playoff opponents, 30-3, coming into the day and hadn’t been shut out since a 3-0 loss to Salado Jan. 21.

But Lumberton’s sturdy defense proved impenetrable. Moreover, the Lady Raiders dented the net for a pair of goals in the first half, then added one more for good measure after intermission to finish off the win.

Ironically, Lumberton also knocked off Lorena the last time it reached the regional final round in 2019.

Lorena will lose some talented weapons off this year’s team, including seniors Catalina Turner and Madison Tigelaar and junior Gretchen Marek, who plans to graduate a year early.

Georgetown stops Belton in PKs

HUMBLE — It went all the way to a penalty-kick shootout, but Georgetown’s girls outlasted Belton in the Region III-5A final at Turner Stadium.

The teams battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime, before Georgetown survived, 6-5, in the PK shootout.

Defense ruled the match much of the way. But with 14:43 left in regulation, Belton star senior Makenna Morrow carved up the Georgetown defense and found the net for her 58th goal of the season, giving the Lady Tigers a 1-0 edge.

However, the Eagles (24-0-3) didn’t late that late goal crush their spirits. They added the equalizer roughly four minutes later. Then the score stayed locked at 1-1 through the rest of regulation and all the way through overtime, forcing the shootout to decide a trip to state.

Belton closes out the season with a 21-5-1 record, while allowing only 12 goals all year.