PFLUGERVILLE — The Lorena Leopards won a penalty kicks shootout, 1-1 (5-4), to topple the La Grange Leopards and claim the first playoff win in program history Thursday night at The Pfield in the Class 3A bi-district boys soccer playoffs.

Lorena head coach Paul Deleon, a past Super Centex Coach of the Year at Reicher and La Vega, called it a “really crazy moment” for the program.

Lorena trailed 1-0 late in the second half, but Brody Deleon scored with four minutes to go for the big equalize. The teams remained tied at 1 at the end of regulation, sending the action to a PK tiebreaker.

Lorena won the shootout, 5-4, in dramatic fashion. Both teams made their first four shots and then Brody Deleon nailed the fifth one for Lorena. Then Lorena keeper Joey Ihry stopped the final La Grange kick to nab the win.

Lorena (19-3) moves on the area round of the playoffs for the first time, where it will take on Port Lavaca Calhoun.

Mexia 2, Giddings 1

CAMERON — The Blackcats had to work for it, but they picked up a Class 4A bi-district win over Giddings on Thursday at Yoe Stadium.

Mexia (18-6-1), which reached the regional tournament a season ago, will face the winner of Bay City and Brazosport in next week’s area playoffs.

GIRLS

La Vega 2, Taylor 1

TAYLOR — It’s on to the second round of the playoffs for the first time for La Vega’s girls soccer program.

The tag team of Angelina Montelongo and Nallely Chavez proved powerful for the Lady Pirates in their Class 4A bi-district win Thursday over the Lady Ducks. Montelongo scored a goal of her own and also assisted on a Chavez goal in the victory.

La Vega (11-8-1) will get Bay City in next week’s area playoffs.

Magnolia 6, Waco High 0

COLLEGE STATION — Magnolia’s high-powered scoring attack blew past the Lady Lions in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs Friday at College Station High School.

Still, it was a strong second season under head coach James Yasko for Waco High (10-13), which made an eight-win improvement over last season and finished third in the tough District 22-5A behind Belton and Lake Belton.

Waxahachie Life 2, China Spring 0

LORENA — Life found the net twice and silenced the Lady Cougar attack in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs Friday at Lorena High School.

China Spring moved into Region I for soccer for the most recent realignment, finishing fourth in a tough district that also included Stephenville, Salado, Brownwood, Gatesville, Lampasas and Academy. The Lady Cougars (15-10-3) tied for fourth place with Gatesville but advanced to the postseason on the tiebreaker before running into this tough Life squad.

Lorena 11, Smithville 0

HUTTO — Looks like the Lady Leopards were playoff-ready.

Lorena opened the postseason with an absolute onslaught of goals, spurning Smithville in the Class 4A bi-district playoffs Friday at Hutto High School.

It was the fifth game of double-digit goals and the 17th shutout of the season for Lorena (19-3-3), which advances to face Brazosport in next week’s area playoffs. Lorena has allowed only one goal in its last 11 games.

Robinson 3, La Grange 1

TEMPLE — The Rockettes topped the Lady Leopards to advance through the Class 4A bi-district playoffs Friday at Lake Belton High School.

Robinson (15-5) moves on to meet West Columbia in next week’s area round of the postseason.