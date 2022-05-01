High school softball and baseball playoff pairings 2022

SOFTBALL
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway 2, Belton 0 — Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2; Game 2: Midway 9, Belton 1
Temple 2, Waxahachie 1 — Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2; Game 2: Temple 6, Waxahachie 0; Game 3: Temple 6, Waxahachie 4
Area
Midway (26-5) vs. Rockwall, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Corsicana
Temple vs. Wylie, TBD
Class 4A
Bi-district
China Spring 2, Lufkin Hudson 0 — Game 1: China Spring 13, Hudson 12; Game 2: China Spring 7, Hudson 3
Carthage 2, Robinson 0 — Game 1: Carthage 14, Robinson 4; Game 2: Carthage 10, Robinson 3
Connally 2, Rusk 1 — Game 1: Rusk 7, Connally 6; Game 2: Connally 16, Rusk 6; Game 3: Connally 9, Rusk 8
Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0 — Game 1: Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0; Game 2: Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0
Lake Belton 12, Manor New Tech 0
Hillsboro 24, Dallas Carter 0
Area
China Spring vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. Friday at Midway
Connally vs. Georgetown Gateway, TBD
Lake Belton vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana
Hillsboro vs. Kennedale-Sanger winner, TBD
Class 3A
Bi-district
Lorena 2, Malakoff 0 — Game 1: Lorena 15, Malakoff 0; Game 2: Lorena 12, Malakoff 2
Troy 2, Palmer 0 — Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3; Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 1
West 1, Blooming Grove 0 (12 innings)
Mildred 2, Clifton — Game 1: Mildred 6, Clifton 1; Game 2: Mildred 4, Clifton 3
Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7
Teague vs. Academy — Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0; Game 2: Academy 8, Teague 1; Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD
Franklin 2, Cameron Yoe 0 — Game 1: Franklin 9, Cameron Yoe 0; Game 2: Franklin 12, Cameron Yoe 2
Area
Lorena vs. Teague-Academy winner, TBD
West vs. Lexington, TBD
Troy vs. Franklin — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Mumford; Game 2: noon next Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 2A
District tiebreaker
Meridian 20, Itasca 10
Bi-district
Crawford 23, Wortham 1
Axtell 7, Frost 2
Valley Mills 16, Dawson 5
Italy 2, Bosqueville 1 — Game 1: Italy 19, Bosqueville 2; Game 2: Bosqueville 19, Italy 18; Game 3: Italy 14, Bosqueville 4
Lipan 5, Hamilton 3
Tolar 13, Meridian 2
Bremond vs. Goldthwaite, at Lake Belton — Game 1: Bremond 6, Goldthwaite 0; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Area
Crawford vs. Tom Bean, TBD
Axtell vs. Cooper, TBD
Valley Mills vs. Trenton, TBD
Class 1A
District tiebreaker
Avalon def. Coolidge
Bi-district
Blum 18, Three Way 2
Gordon 21, Jonesboro 6
Abbott 18, Avalon 3
Hubbard 20, Gholson 0
Regional quarterfinals
Blum vs. Bryson, TBD
Abbott vs. Dodd City, TBD
Hubbard vs. Ector, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hurst L.D. Bell
BASEBALL
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway vs. Copperas Cove — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midway; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at UMHB, Belton
Belton vs. Mansfield — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Belton; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 4A
Bi-district
China Spring vs. Jasper, at A&M Consolidated — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Robinson vs. Carthage, TBD
La Vega vs. Rusk, at Navasota — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday
Hillsboro vs. Dallas Pinkston, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Higgins Field at Sprague Athletic Complex, Dallas
Class 3A
Bi-district
Lorena vs. Malakoff-Kemp loser, TBD
West vs. Malakoff-Kemp winner, TBD
Whitney vs. Scurry Rosser, TBD
Troy vs. Mildred, TBD
Fairfield vs. Caldwell, TBD
Groesbeck vs. Academy — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Navasota; Game 2: noon Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 2A
Bi-district
Bosqueville vs. Ranger, TBD
Valley Mills vs. Lipan — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenville; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Crawford vs. Santo, at Glen Rose — Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Moody vs. Tolar — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 2: noon Saturday at Tolar; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Axtell vs. Itasca — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Axtell
Mart vs. Frost, at Waco ISD — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Wortham vs. Italy, TBD
Dawson vs. Rio Vista, at Axtell — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday
Bremond vs. Shiner, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 1A
Bi-district
Hubbard vs. Blum — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Blum; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Abbott vs. Coolidge — Game 1: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Italy; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD
Jonesboro vs. Gordon, TBD
