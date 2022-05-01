High school softball and baseball playoff pairings 2022

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway 2, Belton 0 — Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2; Game 2: Midway 9, Belton 1

Temple 2, Waxahachie 1 — Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2; Game 2: Temple 6, Waxahachie 0; Game 3: Temple 6, Waxahachie 4

Area

Midway (26-5) vs. Rockwall, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Corsicana

Temple vs. Wylie, TBD

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring 2, Lufkin Hudson 0 — Game 1: China Spring 13, Hudson 12; Game 2: China Spring 7, Hudson 3

Carthage 2, Robinson 0 — Game 1: Carthage 14, Robinson 4; Game 2: Carthage 10, Robinson 3

Connally 2, Rusk 1 — Game 1: Rusk 7, Connally 6; Game 2: Connally 16, Rusk 6; Game 3: Connally 9, Rusk 8

Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0 — Game 1: Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0; Game 2: Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0

Lake Belton 12, Manor New Tech 0

Hillsboro 24, Dallas Carter 0

Area

China Spring vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. Friday at Midway

Connally vs. Georgetown Gateway, TBD

Lake Belton vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana

Hillsboro vs. Kennedale-Sanger winner, TBD

Class 3A

Bi-district

Lorena 2, Malakoff 0 — Game 1: Lorena 15, Malakoff 0; Game 2: Lorena 12, Malakoff 2

Troy 2, Palmer 0 — Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3; Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 1

West 1, Blooming Grove 0 (12 innings)

Mildred 2, Clifton — Game 1: Mildred 6, Clifton 1; Game 2: Mildred 4, Clifton 3

Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7

Teague vs. Academy — Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0; Game 2: Academy 8, Teague 1; Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD

Franklin 2, Cameron Yoe 0 — Game 1: Franklin 9, Cameron Yoe 0; Game 2: Franklin 12, Cameron Yoe 2

Area

Lorena vs. Teague-Academy winner, TBD

West vs. Lexington, TBD

Troy vs. Franklin — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Mumford; Game 2: noon next Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

District tiebreaker

Meridian 20, Itasca 10

Bi-district

Crawford 23, Wortham 1

Axtell 7, Frost 2

Valley Mills 16, Dawson 5

Italy 2, Bosqueville 1 — Game 1: Italy 19, Bosqueville 2; Game 2: Bosqueville 19, Italy 18; Game 3: Italy 14, Bosqueville 4

Lipan 5, Hamilton 3

Tolar 13, Meridian 2

Bremond vs. Goldthwaite, at Lake Belton — Game 1: Bremond 6, Goldthwaite 0; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Area

Crawford vs. Tom Bean, TBD

Axtell vs. Cooper, TBD

Valley Mills vs. Trenton, TBD

Class 1A

District tiebreaker

Avalon def. Coolidge

Bi-district

Blum 18, Three Way 2

Gordon 21, Jonesboro 6

Abbott 18, Avalon 3

Hubbard 20, Gholson 0

Regional quarterfinals

Blum vs. Bryson, TBD

Abbott vs. Dodd City, TBD

Hubbard vs. Ector, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hurst L.D. Bell

BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway vs. Copperas Cove — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midway; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at UMHB, Belton

Belton vs. Mansfield — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Belton; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Jasper, at A&M Consolidated — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Robinson vs. Carthage, TBD

La Vega vs. Rusk, at Navasota — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday

Hillsboro vs. Dallas Pinkston, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Higgins Field at Sprague Athletic Complex, Dallas

Class 3A

Bi-district

Lorena vs. Malakoff-Kemp loser, TBD

West vs. Malakoff-Kemp winner, TBD

Whitney vs. Scurry Rosser, TBD

Troy vs. Mildred, TBD

Fairfield vs. Caldwell, TBD

Groesbeck vs. Academy — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Navasota; Game 2: noon Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Bi-district

Bosqueville vs. Ranger, TBD

Valley Mills vs. Lipan — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenville; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Crawford vs. Santo, at Glen Rose — Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Moody vs. Tolar — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 2: noon Saturday at Tolar; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Axtell vs. Itasca — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Axtell

Mart vs. Frost, at Waco ISD — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Wortham vs. Italy, TBD

Dawson vs. Rio Vista, at Axtell — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday

Bremond vs. Shiner, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-district

Hubbard vs. Blum — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Blum; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Abbott vs. Coolidge — Game 1: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Italy; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, TBD

Email corrections or additions to sports@wacotrib.com.