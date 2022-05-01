 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school softball and baseball playoff pairings 2022

  • 0

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway 2, Belton 0 — Game 1: Midway 6, Belton 2; Game 2: Midway 9, Belton 1

Temple 2, Waxahachie 1 — Game 1: Waxahachie 3, Temple 2; Game 2: Temple 6, Waxahachie 0; Game 3: Temple 6, Waxahachie 4

Area

Midway (26-5) vs. Rockwall, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Corsicana

Temple vs. Wylie, TBD

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring 2, Lufkin Hudson 0 — Game 1: China Spring 13, Hudson 12; Game 2: China Spring 7, Hudson 3

Carthage 2, Robinson 0 — Game 1: Carthage 14, Robinson 4; Game 2: Carthage 10, Robinson 3

Connally 2, Rusk 1 — Game 1: Rusk 7, Connally 6; Game 2: Connally 16, Rusk 6; Game 3: Connally 9, Rusk 8

People are also reading…

Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0 — Game 1: Burkburnett 3, Gatesville 0; Game 2: Burkburnett 2, Gatesville 0

Lake Belton 12, Manor New Tech 0

Hillsboro 24, Dallas Carter 0

Area

China Spring vs. Taylor, 6 p.m. Friday at Midway

Connally vs. Georgetown Gateway, TBD

Lake Belton vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana

Hillsboro vs. Kennedale-Sanger winner, TBD

Class 3A

Bi-district

Lorena 2, Malakoff 0 — Game 1: Lorena 15, Malakoff 0; Game 2: Lorena 12, Malakoff 2

Troy 2, Palmer 0 — Game 1: Troy 8, Palmer 3; Game 2: Troy 13, Palmer 1

West 1, Blooming Grove 0 (12 innings)

Mildred 2, Clifton — Game 1: Mildred 6, Clifton 1; Game 2: Mildred 4, Clifton 3

Rogers 12, Groesbeck 7

Teague vs. Academy — Game 1: Teague 8, Academy 0; Game 2: Academy 8, Teague 1; Game 3: 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD

Franklin 2, Cameron Yoe 0 — Game 1: Franklin 9, Cameron Yoe 0; Game 2: Franklin 12, Cameron Yoe 2

Area

Lorena vs. Teague-Academy winner, TBD

West vs. Lexington, TBD

Troy vs. Franklin — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Mumford; Game 2: noon next Saturday at Mumford; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

District tiebreaker

Meridian 20, Itasca 10

Bi-district

Crawford 23, Wortham 1

Axtell 7, Frost 2

Valley Mills 16, Dawson 5

Italy 2, Bosqueville 1 — Game 1: Italy 19, Bosqueville 2; Game 2: Bosqueville 19, Italy 18; Game 3: Italy 14, Bosqueville 4

Lipan 5, Hamilton 3

Tolar 13, Meridian 2

Bremond vs. Goldthwaite, at Lake Belton — Game 1: Bremond 6, Goldthwaite 0; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Area

Crawford vs. Tom Bean, TBD

Axtell vs. Cooper, TBD

Valley Mills vs. Trenton, TBD

Class 1A

District tiebreaker

Avalon def. Coolidge

Bi-district

Blum 18, Three Way 2

Gordon 21, Jonesboro 6

Abbott 18, Avalon 3

Hubbard 20, Gholson 0

Regional quarterfinals

Blum vs. Bryson, TBD

Abbott vs. Dodd City, TBD

Hubbard vs. Ector, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hurst L.D. Bell

BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway vs. Copperas Cove — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Midway; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Copperas Cove; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at UMHB, Belton

Belton vs. Mansfield — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Belton; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Jasper, at A&M Consolidated — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Robinson vs. Carthage, TBD

La Vega vs. Rusk, at Navasota — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 11 a.m. Saturday

Hillsboro vs. Dallas Pinkston, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Higgins Field at Sprague Athletic Complex, Dallas

Class 3A

Bi-district

Lorena vs. Malakoff-Kemp loser, TBD

West vs. Malakoff-Kemp winner, TBD

Whitney vs. Scurry Rosser, TBD

Troy vs. Mildred, TBD

Fairfield vs. Caldwell, TBD

Groesbeck vs. Academy — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Navasota; Game 2: noon Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Bi-district

Bosqueville vs. Ranger, TBD

Valley Mills vs. Lipan — Game 1: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenville; Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Crawford vs. Santo, at Glen Rose — Game 1: 1 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Moody vs. Tolar — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Moody; Game 2: noon Saturday at Tolar; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Axtell vs. Itasca — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at Itasca; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Axtell

Mart vs. Frost, at Waco ISD — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Wortham vs. Italy, TBD

Dawson vs. Rio Vista, at Axtell — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday

Bremond vs. Shiner, at Georgetown East View — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-district

Hubbard vs. Blum — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Blum; Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Abbott vs. Coolidge — Game 1: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Italy; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, TBD

Email corrections or additions to sports@wacotrib.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team: Lake Belton's Wheeless let results do the talking

2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team: Lake Belton's Wheeless let results do the talking

Super Centex Soccer Team: Lake Belton sophomore soccer star Ella Wheeless isn’t much of a talker. She’s a doer. The evidence is plain, simple and significant — Wheeless has scored 93 goals in her first two seasons of high school soccer. In the most recent campaign, Wheeless found the back of the net 50 times as she led the Lady Broncos to the fourth round of the playoffs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert