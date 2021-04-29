High school softball: Blake, Midway gouge Lady Knights in playoff opener, 20-2

BELTON — As far as playoff openers go, this one couldn’t have gone much better for the Midway Pantherettes.

Hailey Blake pitched a no-hitter for the fourth-ranked Pantherettes and the hitters supplied her with a hefty amount of run support, as Midway took a 20-2 win over Harker Heights on Thursday in the opener of their Class 6A softball bi-district series.

For an inning, this one was a tussle. Midway (21-1) led just 3-2 after an inning after the Lady Knights plated a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first. But the Pantherettes established their preeminence with a seven-run third inning, followed by a six-run fourth.

Blake gave Midway a sharp outing in the circle, striking out seven and walking three in five innings. She threw 54 of her 83 pitches for strikes.

Freshman Kelsey Mathis didn’t shrink from the postseason stage, as the rightfielder went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored. Natalie Harris also delivered three hits and three runs, while Caroline Rowatt, Maddie Pfleging and Rori Degeer banged out two hits apiece in a 17-hit total effort for Midway.

Harker Heights (15-12) is making its first playoff appearance in 17 years.