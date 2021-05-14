High school softball: Bryan's Adams mutes Midway bats in 3-1 clincher

Midway had several opportunities to get to Adams. The Pantherettes left two runners on base in each of the final three innings. However, Adams ended each of those frames with a strikeout. After the final one in the seventh inning, she tossed her glove high in the air, sending the visiting team, coaches and fans into a celebration.

The Pantherettes’ only run came in the first inning. After reaching on a fielder’s choice, right fielder Kelsey Mathis came around to score on an error by Bryan second baseman Ailee Freeman. At the plate, Midway was led by senior second baseman Maddie Pleging, who went 3 for 4 with a double.

Midway finished the 2021 campaign with a district championship and an impressive 25-3 ledger. After the game, Williams made sure to applaud her nine seniors.

“They played every game hard,” she said. “You really can’t ask for anything more. Most of them are going on to play in college, so they will have more chances, but we are really going to miss them.”

“We had the quality of team to make it to state. This was a good, clean series, and this was a great year.”

Lorena 8, Troy 5

BELTON — It got a little dicey, but the Lady Leopards made sure their lead held up.