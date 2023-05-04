AXTELL — They’re not in the same district, but Franklin and West needed no get-to-know-you mixer. They’re well-acquainted.

Two seasons ago, West swept the Lady Lions in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs. Last year, Franklin turned the tables, picking up a hard-fought sweep of its own in the third round on the way to the UIL state tournament.

In round three, Franklin has stepped off a pretty healthy lead on the bases.

The game could have been sponsored by Reese’s Pieces, because Franklin junior pitcher Reese Cottrell brought loads of sweetness to the ballpark. Cottrell tossed a two-hit shutout in the circle and helped herself out at the plate with a mammoth two-run home run, pushing the Lady Lions to a 12-0 run-rule win in five innings over West in the opener of the teams’ 3A area-round series Thursday at the Axtell High School softball field.

What can you say about Cottrell? She brought the good stuff.

“She’s a dog, the ultimate competitor,” Franklin coach Jordan Lyle said. “She has started well over a hundred games the past three years, started for me as a freshman. There’s no one in the state of Texas that I’d put the ball in their hands more than her. You know what you’re going to get, she’s going to compete. I’m just proud of her.”

Franklin (33-5) takes a 1-0 lead in the series with the win. Game 2 is slated for 5 p.m. Friday back in Axtell. If West (17-18-1) can win that one and force a decisive Game 3, it would be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at the same site.

Guyla Smith has stood in that third base coaching box a few thousand times. The West head coach has seen this movie before, and she reminded her team after the game that it’s just one game and the series is far from over.

“I just said that we’re a better team than what we put out there,” said Smith, the state’s all-time leader in softball coaching wins. “We had way too many errors, a couple of mental mistakes. We’ve got to be able to put the ball in play, I think we were a little bit in awe of the pitcher. I think we’ll prepare a little bit and hopefully come out tomorrow and play a whole lot better game.”

West was right there in the game through two innings, trailing just 1-0. Franklin pushed a run home in the top of the first to stake itself to the early lead. Cottrell belted a sharp two-out single. Then Karaline Smitherman smoked a come-backer that was too hot to handle for West hurler Kelcie Griffin, allowing Smitherman to reach on the infield hit. The next batter Traci Lowry bounced a grounder that could have yielded the third out and a scoreless frame for West, but Lady Trojan shortstop Maddie Honea misplayed the ball, and Haidyn Fannin, running for Cottrell, scored from third.

In the circle, the southpaw Cottrell didn’t necessarily overpower West, finishing with three strikeouts in her five innings of work, including Ks of the final two hitters of the game. But she located her changeup nicely for strikes and kept the Lady Trojans off balance, as West never advanced a runner to third.

“She can spin it, she’s a pretty good little left-hander,” Smith said. “We don’t face too many lefties, so that’s something we’ve got to get used to. She threw that changeup, she got us on that quite a bit and just kept chasing some pitches we probably didn’t need to chase. Same old story.”

Cottrell also benefited from some error-less (and occasionally elite) defense at her back. The play of the game for Franklin came in the botto of the fourth, when West’s Cooper Lawley leaned into one and launched a deep drive to center. But Franklin’s Hailey Fannin tracked the ball beautifully and made a sprawling catch for the out.

Meanwhile, Franklin was beginning to widen the scoreboard gap with some hard-fought at-bats. The Lady Lion hitters made West’s Griffin work, and it worked out well for the Lady Lions. Even when they weren’t barreling up Griffin’s offerings, they fouled off a lot of pitches and kept the pressure on.

“Offensively, just something I’ve been harping on for a couple of months now, just swing at our pitches, pitches that we can get barrels on,” Lyle said. “We took a huge step today, and I was extremely proud. I’ve been on them. We’ve been winning quite a bit of late and putting up double digits, but it still hasn’t been what they’re capable of. I’ve got some really talented hitters in the lineup, and I’m just trying to get them to get to their full potential. Today we showed a little bit of that.”

Franklin flashed that prodigious potential in the final three innings. The Lady Lions extended to a 4-0 lead with a three-run third. With Hailey Fannin standing on second base following a one-out double over the centerfielder’s head, Cottrell wasted no time helping her own cause. She crushed a deep fly over the fence in center for a two-run home run, taking some of the air out of the West dugout in the process. Franklin added one more in the inning on an Emma Rekieta RBI single.

Yeah, that Cottrell can hit a little, too.

“She’s all right, not bad,” said Lyle, chuckling.

Added West’s Smith, “We can’t leave anything over the plate, she’s going to hit it. She’s a good ballplayer for sure.”

Franklin tacked on four runs in the fourth to peel the top off the impending blowout. With the bases loaded, Lowry swatted a double to the gap in right-center to send all three of her teammates plateward. Then the Lady Lions pushed four more runs home in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Hailey Fannin.

Smitherman and Kassidie Poul both went 3-for-3 to lead Franklin at the dish, while Cottrell, Fannin, Rekieta and KyLeigh Cambiano contributed two hits apiece.

Maci Kolar and Keegan Mayhue accounted for West’s two hits, both on singles. Mayhue, West’s sophomore catcher, turned in an all-around strong game, as she threw out runners in each of the first three innings, including an impressive pickoff throw down to second base to cut down the leaning Cambiano in the third.

Despite Thursday’s outcome, neither coach was ready to call this series over. Far from it.

“They know who they’re playing. They’re playing West,” Franklin’s Lyle said. “They knocked us out two years ago, and that was the message – we’re going to see them again. We saw them last year, sent them home in the third round. So this is kind of the grudge match, so they know. I don’t have to tell them much. They’ve been here before. They’re going to come out ready to play ball, just like they have all season.”

West knows it has an uphill climb. But Smith also knows her team can play a much cleaner game, which should in turn give the Lady Trojans a better chance to win.

“I think we can compete,” she said. “We absolutely can.”

No. 1 Crawford 6, Whitewright 0

WAXAHACHIE — Senior Kenzie Jones struck out 16 batters in hurling the top-ranked and defending state champion Lady Pirates to a shutout win over Whitewright in the opener of their Class 2A area-round series.

Jones also supplied some of her own run support with a pair of RBI singles in the win for Crawford (28-2). Addie Cox, Savanna Pogue and London Minnix also contributed RBI knocks for the Lady Pirates.

Game 2 of the series is slated for 6 p.m. Friday back in Waxahachie.