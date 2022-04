High school softball playoff pairings 2022

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (24-5) vs. Belton — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Belton; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Midway; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Temple vs. Waxahachie — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie; Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Temple; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Lufkin Hudson — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at China Spring; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Robinson (13-14) vs. Carthage (19-11-1) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Robinson; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Connally vs. Rusk — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville; Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Gatesville vs. Burkburnett, at Mineral Wells — Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Belton

Class 3A

Bi-district

Lorena vs. Malakoff — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lorena; Game 3 (if necesary): TBD Saturday

Troy vs. Palmer, at Corsicana — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday

West vs. Blooming Grove, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Axtell

Clifton vs. Mildred — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Mildred; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Clifton; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Saturday at Mildred

Groesbeck vs. Rogers, 6 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD

Teague vs. Academy — Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Monday at Waco ISD

Cameron Yoe vs. Franklin — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Midway

Class 2A

District tiebreaker

Meridian 20, Itasca 10

Bi-district

Crawford vs. Wortham, 6 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD

Axtell vs. Frost, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney

Valley Mills vs. Dawson, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Axtell

Bosqueville vs. Italy, at Waco ISD — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday; Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Saturday

Hamilton vs. Lipan, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Godley

Meridian vs. Tolar, 5 p.m. Thursday at Glen Rose

Bremond vs. Goldthwaite, at Lake Belton — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday; Game 2: 4:30 p.m. Monday; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-district

Blum vs. Three Way, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum

Jonesboro vs. Gordon, 6 p.m. Thursday at Dublin

Abbott vs. Avalon, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Italy

Gholson vs. Hubbard, 5 p.m. Thursday at Axtell

Email corrections or additions to sports@wacotrib.com.