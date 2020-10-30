High school sports roundup: Robinson runners sweep district titles

GATESVILLE — Robinson’s girls nipped China Spring in an extremely tight race for the District 18-4A cross country title on Wednesday.

The Rockets tallied 36 points to China Spring’s 38. Robinson was led by overall winner Rachael Hartley, who clocked 13:04.20 on the two-mile course. La Vega’s Chloe McLellan placed second overall and will advance to regionals as an individual, while sophomore Hadley Phillips topped China Spring in third overall.

Robinson’s boys made it a clean sweep for the Rockets, with a dominant 25-point performance. The Rockets had three runners in the top five and five in the top nine, paced by winner Alex Speer, who clocked more than a minute better than anyone in the field at 17:26.10 across 5,000 meters. La Vega’s Ivan Magdaleno was second at 18:53.80 and China Spring’s Carson Sims third at 18:56.50.

China Spring placed second to Robinson in the team standings and will also move on the Region III-4A meet in Huntsville.

Midway teams third at 11-6A meet

GRAND PRAIRIE — Midway’s boys and girls cross country teams ran to third-place finishes at the District 11-6A meet on Friday at Grand Prairie’s Lynn Creek Park.