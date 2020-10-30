High school sports roundup: Robinson runners sweep district titles

GATESVILLE — Robinson’s girls nipped China Spring in an extremely tight race for the District 18-4A cross country title on Wednesday.
The Rockets tallied 36 points to China Spring’s 38. Robinson was led by overall winner Rachael Hartley, who clocked 13:04.20 on the two-mile course. La Vega’s Chloe McLellan placed second overall and will advance to regionals as an individual, while sophomore Hadley Phillips topped China Spring in third overall.
Robinson’s boys made it a clean sweep for the Rockets, with a dominant 25-point performance. The Rockets had three runners in the top five and five in the top nine, paced by winner Alex Speer, who clocked more than a minute better than anyone in the field at 17:26.10 across 5,000 meters. La Vega’s Ivan Magdaleno was second at 18:53.80 and China Spring’s Carson Sims third at 18:56.50.
China Spring placed second to Robinson in the team standings and will also move on the Region III-4A meet in Huntsville.
Midway teams third at 11-6A meet
GRAND PRAIRIE — Midway’s boys and girls cross country teams ran to third-place finishes at the District 11-6A meet on Friday at Grand Prairie’s Lynn Creek Park.
The Panthers tallied 92 points to finish behind Mansfield (24) and Waxahachie (70), and ahead of Duncanville (115), Waco High (139), Mansfield Lake Ridge (139) and Cedar Hill (158).
Midway had a pair of top 10 finishers in Reeve Tarter, who placed seventh in the 5,000-meter race, and Nathan Groves, who was eighth. Waco High was led by Rene Martinez in 11th place.
In the girls’ team race, Midway had a solid showing with 60 points, only nine behind second-place Mansfield. Waxahachie took the team title with 26 points. Duncanville was fourth at 88 and Waco High fifth at 159, followed by Lake Ridge and Cedar Hill.
Anna Posey clocked 19:57.60 to finish fifth overall for Midway and advance to regionals, while Megan Bell placed 11th. Waco High’s Amerie Thomas topped the Lady Lions in 17th place.
Crawford girls, boys cross finish line first
MOODY — Crawford’s boys and girls hit the ground running at the District 17-2A cross country meet Thursday, sweeping both team titles.
Moody senior Isaiah Segura won the district individual crown with an impressive three-mile charge of 17:42.40. Crawford went 2-3 individually behind Dalton Compton and Dylan Rose. The Pirates had a winning score of 44 points, 20 ahead of second-place Rapoport.
Rosebud-Lott senior McKenzie McGinnis won a close race to the line ahead of Moody’s Katelyn Hale to win the girls’ title. McGinnis covered the two-mile course in 13:36.60 and Hale was at 13:38.40.
Crawford, led by Sarah Love in fourth place, won the team title with 37 points to Moody’s 40.
Troy volleyball advances to second round
MEXIA — The Troy Trojanettes looked pretty comfortable in their Class 3A bi-district volleyball opener, as they walloped Malakoff, 25-12, 25-12, 25-7.
Troy (24-4) tied with Lorena for the district lead out of 17-3A, but went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed after dropping a four-set tiebreaker match to the Lady Leopards. But the Trojanettes looked like a top-seeded for sure against Malakoff, and will advance to face Rockdale in next week’s area round.
Robinson volleyball spikes Palestine, 3-0
FAIRFIELD — The Robinson Rocket volleyball team is taking orbit at the right time.
Robinson launched itself to a Class 4A bi-district title on Friday as the Rockets took down Palestine, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20.
Robinson finished second to state-ranked China Spring in district play, but the Rockets caught fire in the second half and even took the Lady Cougars to five sets before falling on Oct. 13. Kelsey Leech’s team has won nine of its past 10 matches.
Robinson (13-9) will face Jarrell in the 4A area round Tuesday at Lake Belton High School.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!