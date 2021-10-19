High school volleyball roundup: Crawford's service game silences another foe

CRAWFORD — Top-ranked Crawford stands out as one of the more service-oriented volleyball squads in the state.

Only this is the kind of service that helps themselves a lot more than anyone else.

Crawford racked up 21 service aces in shoving past Chilton, 25-12, 25-4, 25-6, in a duel of two sets of Lady Pirates in District 17-2A action on Tuesday.

Crawford (36-6 overall, 12-0 district) pocketed its 35th win in a row in the process. It has not even dropped a set in district play, despite facing teams like Bosqueville and Valley Mills that have spent a good chunk of the season ranked in the state poll.

Against Chilton, Crawford’s Kylie Ray whooshed in a match-best 10 aces. Katie Warden contributed six aces and McKenna Post had three.

When Crawford did have a chance to put its offense into motion, it powered up points with sterling efficiency, hitting .348 for the match. Warden had seven kills and Ray tagged six, while Lexi Moody fed those heavy hitters with 24 assists.

Crawford faces eighth-ranked Bosqueville for the second time this season on Friday. It swept the Lady Bulldogs in their first meeting on Sept. 28.

No. 6 Lorena 3, McGregor 0