High school volleyball roundup: Warden, Crawford lock up Class 3A Peaster

Chalk up another higher-classification win for Crawford.

Katie Warden blasted 19 kills to spur the reigning Class 2A state finalist Lady Pirates to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 win over Class 3A Peaster on Tuesday night at the Crawford High School Gym.

Warden had it clicking from an efficiency standpoint, as she had no attacking errors and finished with a .655 hitting percentage for the match.

The first-team Super Centex performer also tallied 10 digs and eight service aces, finishing just two aces away from a triple-double.

Lexi Moody set the offense up adeptly with 34 assists. McKenna Post smacked 11 kills to go with six digs and a pair of aces, while Addi Goldenberg came up with a team-high 11 digs.

Crawford (5-6) was coming off a win in the Friendship Bracket of the Class 6A Mansfield Tournament over the weekend.

Lorena 3, Gatesville 0

GATESVILLE — The Lady Leopards stayed spotless on the young season with an impressive road sweep over the homestanding Hornets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.

Lorena improved to 5-0 on the season, handing Gatesville (6-1) its first loss in the process.

Rudder 3, Waco High 0