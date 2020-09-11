Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6

BRIDGEPORT — Hillboro’s surge under second-year head coach Steve Hale continues, as the Eagles shut down Bridgeport for a nice road win.

Hillsboro (3-0) already led 7-0 when Deaundre Sanders capped off the team’s second first-quarter scoring drive with a sweet run. Sanders took the shotgun snap, darted around the right end and outraced the Bridgeport defense to the pylon to push the Eagles to a two-touchdown advantage.

Bridgeport (1-2) cut the lead to 14-6 on a second-quarter touchdown pass, but Hillsboro’s defense thwarted the Bulls at every turn thereafter. The Eagles also played well on special teams, as Raymond Arellano booted three field goals to help bolster the scoring attack.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas